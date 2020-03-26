NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION OF
WEI H2O KANSAS, LLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
WEI H2O Kansas, LLC has been organized
under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The designated
office of the limited liability company
is 1574 County Road 10,
Mead, Nebraska 68041. The registered
agent and office of the limited
liability company is David
Wagenfuhr, 1574 County Road 10,
PO Box 157, Mead, Nebraska 68041.
The Certificate of Organization
was filed with the Nebraska Secretary
of State on March 3, 2020.
124529; 3/12, 3/19,3/26
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.