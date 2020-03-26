NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION OF

WEI H2O KANSAS, LLC

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

WEI H2O Kansas, LLC has been organized

under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The designated

office of the limited liability company

is 1574 County Road 10,

Mead, Nebraska 68041. The registered

agent and office of the limited

liability company is David

Wagenfuhr, 1574 County Road 10,

PO Box 157, Mead, Nebraska 68041.

The Certificate of Organization

was filed with the Nebraska Secretary

of State on March 3, 2020.

124529; 3/12, 3/19,3/26

