NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
THE BURKE DISTRICT, LLC
A Nebraska Limited Liability
Company
Notice is hereby given that The
Burke District, LLC, a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska, with its
designated office at 420 S. Vine
Street, Mead, NE 68041. The name
of the Company’s Registered
is: address being
Company’s Registered
Agent is: USCA, Inc., address being
1603 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE,
68102. The general nature of its
business is to engage in and do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful business, other than
banking or insurance, for which
limited liability companies may be
organized under the laws of the
state of Nebraska. The company
was organized and commenced on
February 27, 2020, and will have
perpetual existence unless terminated
sooner. The affairs of the
company are to be conducted by
its members.
Cheyenne Moseley
Legal Zoom, Assistant Secretary
Signature of Organizer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.