NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

THE BURKE DISTRICT, LLC

A Nebraska Limited Liability

Company

Notice is hereby given that The

Burke District, LLC, a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska, with its

designated office at 420 S. Vine

Street, Mead, NE 68041. The name

of the Company’s Registered

is: address being

Company’s Registered

Agent is: USCA, Inc., address being

1603 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE,

68102. The general nature of its

business is to engage in and do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful business, other than

banking or insurance, for which

limited liability companies may be

organized under the laws of the

state of Nebraska. The company

was organized and commenced on

February 27, 2020, and will have

perpetual existence unless terminated

sooner. The affairs of the

company are to be conducted by

its members.

Cheyenne Moseley

Legal Zoom, Assistant Secretary

Signature of Organizer

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.