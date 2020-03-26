BROMM, LINDAHL, FREEMANCADDY

Notice is hereby given that the

Certificate of Organization of H &

R Ag Repair, LLC, a

Nebraska Limited Liability Company,

is hereby amended:

1. The name of the Limited Liability

Company is Rasmussen Repair,

LLC

2. The name and address of the

designated agent for service of

process for the

limited liability company is Philip

B. Rasmussen, 920 County Road 17,

Wahoo, NE 68066. The

address of the designated office is

920 County Road 17, Wahoo, NE

68066.

Philip B. Rasmussen, Organizer

129355; 3/26, 4/2, 4/9

