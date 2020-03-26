BROMM, LINDAHL, FREEMANCADDY
& LAUSTERER
551 North Linden
P. O. Box277
Wahoo, Nebraska 68066
Notice is hereby given that the
Certificate of Organization of H &
R Ag Repair, LLC, a
Nebraska Limited Liability Company,
is hereby amended:
1. The name of the Limited Liability
Company is Rasmussen Repair,
LLC
2. The name and address of the
designated agent for service of
process for the
limited liability company is Philip
B. Rasmussen, 920 County Road 17,
Wahoo, NE 68066. The
address of the designated office is
920 County Road 17, Wahoo, NE
68066.
Philip B. Rasmussen, Organizer
129355; 3/26, 4/2, 4/9
