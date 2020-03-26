BROMM, LINDAHL, FREEMANCADDY

& LAUSTERER

551 North Linden

P. O. Box 277

Wahoo, Nebraska 68066

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

Notice is hereby given of the organization

of Jonas Ag, LLC, a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company.

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Jonas Ag, LLC.

2. The name and address of the

initial designated agent for service

of process for the limited liability

company is Nathaniel Jonas, 1841

County Road H, Wahoo, Nebraska

68066. The address of the initial

designated office is 1841 County

Road H, Wahoo, Nebraska 68066.

Jovan W. Lausterer

Organizer

