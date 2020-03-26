BROMM, LINDAHL, FREEMANCADDY
& LAUSTERER
551 North Linden
P. O. Box 277
Wahoo, Nebraska 68066
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given of the organization
of Jonas Ag, LLC, a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company.
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Jonas Ag, LLC.
2. The name and address of the
initial designated agent for service
of process for the limited liability
company is Nathaniel Jonas, 1841
County Road H, Wahoo, Nebraska
68066. The address of the initial
designated office is 1841 County
Road H, Wahoo, Nebraska 68066.
Jovan W. Lausterer
Organizer
