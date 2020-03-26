NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

SAUNDERS COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Anton J. Wirka

Deceased

Case No. PR20-30

Notice is hereby given that on

March 16, 2020, in the County

Court of Saunders County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written

statement of Informal Probate of

the Will of said Deceased and that

Donna Dvorak whose addresss is

1131 N. Hickory, Wahoo, NE 68066,

has been appointed Personal representative

of theis estate. Creditors

of this estate must file their

claims with this Court on or before

May 26, 2020 or be forever barred.

Diane Wagner

Clerk of the County Court

Karel and Seckman

Attorneys for the Applicant

1109 C Street

Schuyler, NE 68661

129368; 3/26, 4/2, 4/9

