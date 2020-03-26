NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
SAUNDERS COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Anton J. Wirka
Deceased
Case No. PR20-30
Notice is hereby given that on
March 16, 2020, in the County
Court of Saunders County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written
statement of Informal Probate of
the Will of said Deceased and that
Donna Dvorak whose addresss is
1131 N. Hickory, Wahoo, NE 68066,
has been appointed Personal representative
of theis estate. Creditors
of this estate must file their
claims with this Court on or before
May 26, 2020 or be forever barred.
Diane Wagner
May 26, 2020 or be forever barred.
Diane Wagner
Clerk of the County Court
Karel and Seckman
Attorneys for the Applicant
1109 C Street
Schuyler, NE 68661
129368; 3/26, 4/2, 4/9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.