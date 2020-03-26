NOTICE OF SPECIAL

BOARD MEETING

The Board of Education of Cedar

Bluffs Public Schools will hold a

special meeting on March 28, 2020

at 3:00p.m. in the High School Library,

110 East Main Street, Cedar

Bluffs, Nebraska for purposes of

taking emergency action during

school closure and board retreat.

The meeting shall be open to the

public. An agenda for the meeting,

which shall be kept continually

current, is readily available for

public inspection at the Superintendent’s

office during normal

business hours.

Mr. Ptomey, Superintendent

Cedar Bluffs Public School

129533; 3/26

