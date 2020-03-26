NOTICE OF SPECIAL
BOARD MEETING
The Board of Education of Cedar
Bluffs Public Schools will hold a
special meeting on March 28, 2020
at 3:00p.m. in the High School Library,
110 East Main Street, Cedar
Bluffs, Nebraska for purposes of
taking emergency action during
school closure and board retreat.
The meeting shall be open to the
public. An agenda for the meeting,
which shall be kept continually
current, is readily available for
public inspection at the Superintendent’s
office during normal
business hours.
Mr. Ptomey, Superintendent
Cedar Bluffs Public School
129533; 3/26
