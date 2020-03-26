NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
For default in the payment of
debt secured by a deed of trust
executed by Lloyd D Lowe and Julie
P Lowe, dated April 8, 1999, and
recorded on June 8, 1999, in Book
No. 234, at Page 555 in the Office of
the Recorder of Deeds, Saunders
County, Nebraska, the undersigned
Successor Trustee will on
May 6, 2020, at 12:30 PM, at the
main lobby of the Saunders County,
Courthouse, Wahoo, Nebraska,
sell at public vendue to the highest
bidder for cash:
ALL THAT PARCEL OF LAND IN SAUNDERS
COUNTY, STATE OF NEBRASKA,
AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED
IN DEED BOOK 145, PAGE 1017,
ID # 3995, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED
AS LOT 42, BLOCK 5,
TIMBERCREST, A SUBDIVISION IN
SAUNDERS COUNTY, NEBRASKA,
commonly known as 23 Cedar
Drive, Yutan, NE, 68073
subject to all prior easements, restrictions,
reservations, covenants
and encumbrances now of record,
if any, to satisfy the debt and
costs.
Edward E. Brink
Successor Trustee
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection
Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.
§1692c(b), no information concerning
the collection of this debt
may be given without the prior
consent of the consumer given directly
to the debt collector or the
express permission of a court of
competent jurisdiction. The debt
collector is attempting to collect a
debt and any information obtained
will be used for that purpose (No.
218472). For more information, visit
126798; 3/29, 3/26, 4/2, 4/9,4/16
