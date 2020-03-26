NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

For default in the payment of

debt secured by a deed of trust

executed by Lloyd D Lowe and Julie

P Lowe, dated April 8, 1999, and

recorded on June 8, 1999, in Book

No. 234, at Page 555 in the Office of

the Recorder of Deeds, Saunders

County, Nebraska, the undersigned

Successor Trustee will on

May 6, 2020, at 12:30 PM, at the

main lobby of the Saunders County,

Courthouse, Wahoo, Nebraska,

sell at public vendue to the highest

bidder for cash:

ALL THAT PARCEL OF LAND IN SAUNDERS

COUNTY, STATE OF NEBRASKA,

AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED

IN DEED BOOK 145, PAGE 1017,

ID # 3995, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED

AS LOT 42, BLOCK 5,

TIMBERCREST, A SUBDIVISION IN

SAUNDERS COUNTY, NEBRASKA,

commonly known as 23 Cedar

Drive, Yutan, NE, 68073

subject to all prior easements, restrictions,

reservations, covenants

and encumbrances now of record,

if any, to satisfy the debt and

costs.

Edward E. Brink

Successor Trustee

Successor Trustee

NOTICE

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection

Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.

§1692c(b), no information concerning

the collection of this debt

may be given without the prior

consent of the consumer given directly

to the debt collector or the

express permission of a court of

competent jurisdiction. The debt

collector is attempting to collect a

debt and any information obtained

will be used for that purpose (No.

218472). For more information, visit

www.Southlaw.com

126798; 3/29, 3/26, 4/2, 4/9,4/16

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.