Regular Meeting Minutes School
District #39
March 16, 2020
The Wahoo Board of Education
met in regular session on Monday,
March 16, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the
High School Media Center located
at 2201 N. Locust, Wahoo, Nebraska.
Publicized notice was given by
publication in the Wahoo Newspaper
on Wednesday, March 11th
and posted on the school’s
website and doors.
The meeting was opened by
President Rob Brigham with the
following board members answering
roll call: Rob Brigham, Al
Grandgenett, Brett Eddie, Lora
Grandgenett, Eddie,
Iversen, Tom Hrdlicka and Mike
Hancock. Also present were superintendent,
Brandon Lavaley; Secretary,
Kris Pokorny; Elementary
Principal, Ben Kreifels; Middle
School Principal, Marc Kaminski;
Asst. Principal/Athletic Director,
Robert Barry; Director of Student
Services, Shelley Maass; and Director
of Learning, Josh Snyder; a
few staff members, the Wahoo
Newspaper Reporter and a few patrons.
High School Principal, Jared Royal
was absent.
The open meetings law was
mentioned and the open meetings
law poster is displayed. The Board
of Education said the Pledge of Allegiance.
A motion was made by Hancock,
seconded by Grandgenett to approve
the agenda. On roll call vote
all members present voted yes.
Motion carried.
A motion was made by Hancock,
seconded by Eddie to approve the
regular meeting minutes of February
17, 2020 as submitted. On roll
call vote all members present voted
yes. Motion carried.
A motion was made by Eddie,
seconded by Grandgenett to approve
payment of the March 2020
claims with the exception of the
Inspro claim. On roll call vote all
members present voted yes. Motion
carried.
A motion was made by Eddie,
seconded by Hrdlicka to approve
the Inspro Insurance claim in the
amount of 588.00. On roll call vote:
Eddie, yes; Iversen, yes; Hrdlicka,
yes; Hancock, abstain; Hrdlicka,
yes; and Brigham, yes. Motion carried
The Presentation from D.A. Davidson
was postponed.
The board reviewed the account
funds and balances related to the
routine business of the school district
pertaining to the accounts
trict pertaining to the accounts
the district controls.
The Principals, Director of Student
Services, Director of Learning,
Athletic Director and Superintendent
gave informational reports
to the board. The board
went over the communication
items in the packet.
During the Audience Comments
section, Steven Olson, Joe Egler,
Bob Bartek and Curtis Havelka addressed
the board.
There were no Board Committee
Reports this month.
A motion was made by Hancock,
seconded by Iversen to adopt the
Nebraska Social Studies Standards
as presented. On roll call vote all
members present voted yes. Motion
carried.
It was moved by Hrdlicka,
seconded by Eddie to approve the
purchase of Ecoturf poured in
place safety surface from Creative
Sites for the elementary playground
in an amount not to exceed
$67,500 and to approve the
bid of Dostals Construction for
concrete and finish work at the elementary
playground for an
amount not to exceed $63,000. On
roll call vote all members present
voted yes. Motion carried.
A motion was made by Iversen,
seconded by Grandgenett to approve
the purchase of a handicapaccessible
Chevrolet mid-bus from
Master’s Transportation in an
amount not to exceed $73,900. On
roll call vote all members present
voted yes. Motion carried.
It was moved by Hancock,
seconded by Hrdlicka to approve
the hiring of Kendra Weber for the
High School Transition teacher
and Sean Forbes as the new half
time Alternative school half time
Physical Education teacher for the
2020-2021 school year. On roll call
vote all members present voted
yes. Motion carried.
present
yes. Motion carried.
It was moved by Hancock,
seconded by Iversen to go into executive
session for the purpose of
discussing negotiations. On roll
call vote all members present voted
yes. Motion carried.
The Board entered into executive
session at 6:58.
A motion was made by Hancock,
seconded by Grandgenett to come
out of executive session.
The Board came out of executive
session at 7:16
A motion was made by Hancock,
seconded by Grandgenett, to approve
the COVID-19 Resolution as
presented. On roll call vote all
members present voted yes. Motion
carried.
The following requests were made
for the April meeting.
A. Facilities Information
B. D.A. Davidson
C. Policies
D. Personnel
A motion was made by
Grandgenett, seconded by Eddie
to adjourn the meeting at 7:20. On
roll call vote all members present
voted yes. Motion carried.
The next regular meeting will be
held on Monday, April 20, 2020.
Lora Iversen Secretary
129824; 3/26
Wahoo Public School 03/19/2020
MARCH GENERAL FUND GENERAL
FUND ACCUCUT 74.00; ADMINISTRATIVE
REVOLVING ACCT 64.04;
AMSTERDAM PRINTING AND LITHO
363.20; ANDRESEN, JADE 60.00;
APPERSON 316.57; APPLE INC.
380.00 ;ASCD 129.00; ASSET GENIE,
INC. dba AGi REPAIR 559.00; BOMGAARS
323.18; BP AMOCO FLEET
COR TECHNOLOGIES 667.98 ;CHARTER
COMMUNICATIONS 41.32;
CHRISTEN, MIKE 235.00 ;CORNER
MARKET 3,205.09 ;CRYSTAL PIERCE
SIGN LANGUAGE 299.90; INTERPRE-
299.90;
TINGCUDA’S AUTO 3,675.70 ;DAS
STATE ACCTG CENTRAL FINANCE
223.30 ;DIETZE MUSIC HOUSE
326.86 ;ECHO GROUP INC. 951.60;
EGAN SUPPLY 1,027.54; ESU # 3
4,970.80 ;ESU #10 35.00 ;ESU NO 2
54,685.54 ;FIA CARD SERVICES
517.56;FOLLET SCHOOL SOLUTIONS
957.05;FOX, NATE 230.00;GLASER
CERAMICS 283.95; GREAT MINDS
10,104.38; HARRINGTON, SHERI
382.50;HEARTLAND SCENIC STUDIO
INC 2,202.75 ;HELLRUNG, MIKAYLA
180.00 ;HIEBNER, ABBY 157.76 ;HOLIDAY
INN 192.00; INSPRO INSURANCE
588.00; INTERMOUNTAIN
WOOD PRODUCTS 292.21 ;JAYMAR
312.02 ;JOHNSON CONTROLS
1,580.01 ;JOHNSON, ORVILLE 13.94;
JOURNEYED.COM 91.80 ;KLEIN, ALISON
240.87 ;KOLTERMAN, GRANT
70.00; KONICA MINOLTA BUSINESS
SOLUTIONS 2,703.00 ;KONICA
MINOLTA 1,153.41 ;KSB SCHOOL
LAW, P. C. 302.50 ;LAKESHORE
1,129.12 ;LAMPE’S CLEAN AIR SPECIALIST
1,389.10; LOUS SPORTING
GOODS 227.62 ;LUDVIK, COLLIN
35.00 ;MAASS, SHELLEY 208.82;
MATHESON TRI-GAS 19.72 ;MC
GRAW HILL 5,750.74 ;MIDWEST
DOOR & HARDWARE 480.00; MIDWEST
SOUND & LIGHTING
48.00;NASB 90.00 ;NAYLOR, MEGAN
132.35; NE U.C. FUND 195.72; NEBRASKA
DIGITAL LEARNING ASS.
365.44;NEBRASKA DOOR & WINDOW
LLC 234.00; NP MART 324.61;
NSTA 150.00 O’KEEFE ELEVATOR
241.67; OMAHA WORLD HEARALD
1,918.41; ONESOURCE 80.00; PEPPER,
J.W. 358.87; PITNEY BOWES
239.43 ;PRESTO-X 175.00
;PSAT/NMSQT 425.00 ;PURCHASE
POWER 1,000.00; QUEST DIAGNOSTICS
774.50; RIVERSIDE INSIGHTS
2,517.77; ROADRUNNER
TRANSPORATION 775.00; SAUNDERS
MEDICAL CENTER 456.00;SCCBEATRICE
12,354.00; SCHWARZ PAPER
COMPANY 4,260.84; SIMONS
HOME STORE 213.27 ;SPARTAN
4,260.84;
HOME STORE 213.27 ;SPARTAN
STORES, LLC 198.66 ;SPECIAL
BUILDING FUND 20,539.46 ;STEWART,
ALISON 14.26;TAYLOR, WAYNE
19.23; TILLOTSON ENTERPRISES
4,548.00; WAHOO AUTO PARTS
33.34; WAHOO METAL PRODUCTS
40.00; WAHOO PUBLIC SCHOOL
LUNCH FUND 96.00; WAHOO UTILITIES
26,782.09; WAHOO-WAVERLYASHLAND
NEWSPAPER 92.69;
WALKER TIRE 1,931.92; WIGGS,
BEVERLY 3,999.30; WINDSTREAM
2,761.60
129828; 3/26
