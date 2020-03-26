Regular Meeting Minutes School

District #39

March 16, 2020

The Wahoo Board of Education

met in regular session on Monday,

March 16, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the

High School Media Center located

at 2201 N. Locust, Wahoo, Nebraska.

Publicized notice was given by

publication in the Wahoo Newspaper

on Wednesday, March 11th

and posted on the school’s

website and doors.

The meeting was opened by

President Rob Brigham with the

following board members answering

roll call: Rob Brigham, Al

Grandgenett, Brett Eddie, Lora

Grandgenett, Eddie,

Iversen, Tom Hrdlicka and Mike

Hancock. Also present were superintendent,

Brandon Lavaley; Secretary,

Kris Pokorny; Elementary

Principal, Ben Kreifels; Middle

School Principal, Marc Kaminski;

Asst. Principal/Athletic Director,

Robert Barry; Director of Student

Services, Shelley Maass; and Director

of Learning, Josh Snyder; a

few staff members, the Wahoo

Newspaper Reporter and a few patrons.

High School Principal, Jared Royal

was absent.

The open meetings law was

mentioned and the open meetings

law poster is displayed. The Board

of Education said the Pledge of Allegiance.

A motion was made by Hancock,

seconded by Grandgenett to approve

the agenda. On roll call vote

all members present voted yes.

Motion carried.

A motion was made by Hancock,

seconded by Eddie to approve the

regular meeting minutes of February

17, 2020 as submitted. On roll

call vote all members present voted

yes. Motion carried.

A motion was made by Eddie,

seconded by Grandgenett to approve

payment of the March 2020

claims with the exception of the

Inspro claim. On roll call vote all

members present voted yes. Motion

carried.

A motion was made by Eddie,

seconded by Hrdlicka to approve

the Inspro Insurance claim in the

amount of 588.00. On roll call vote:

Eddie, yes; Iversen, yes; Hrdlicka,

yes; Hancock, abstain; Hrdlicka,

yes; and Brigham, yes. Motion carried

The Presentation from D.A. Davidson

was postponed.

The board reviewed the account

funds and balances related to the

routine business of the school district

pertaining to the accounts

trict pertaining to the accounts

the district controls.

The Principals, Director of Student

Services, Director of Learning,

Athletic Director and Superintendent

gave informational reports

to the board. The board

went over the communication

items in the packet.

During the Audience Comments

section, Steven Olson, Joe Egler,

Bob Bartek and Curtis Havelka addressed

the board.

There were no Board Committee

Reports this month.

A motion was made by Hancock,

seconded by Iversen to adopt the

Nebraska Social Studies Standards

as presented. On roll call vote all

members present voted yes. Motion

carried.

It was moved by Hrdlicka,

seconded by Eddie to approve the

purchase of Ecoturf poured in

place safety surface from Creative

Sites for the elementary playground

in an amount not to exceed

$67,500 and to approve the

bid of Dostals Construction for

concrete and finish work at the elementary

playground for an

amount not to exceed $63,000. On

roll call vote all members present

voted yes. Motion carried.

A motion was made by Iversen,

seconded by Grandgenett to approve

the purchase of a handicapaccessible

Chevrolet mid-bus from

Master’s Transportation in an

amount not to exceed $73,900. On

roll call vote all members present

voted yes. Motion carried.

It was moved by Hancock,

seconded by Hrdlicka to approve

the hiring of Kendra Weber for the

High School Transition teacher

and Sean Forbes as the new half

time Alternative school half time

Physical Education teacher for the

2020-2021 school year. On roll call

vote all members present voted

yes. Motion carried.

present

yes. Motion carried.

It was moved by Hancock,

seconded by Iversen to go into executive

session for the purpose of

discussing negotiations. On roll

call vote all members present voted

yes. Motion carried.

The Board entered into executive

session at 6:58.

A motion was made by Hancock,

seconded by Grandgenett to come

out of executive session.

The Board came out of executive

session at 7:16

A motion was made by Hancock,

seconded by Grandgenett, to approve

the COVID-19 Resolution as

presented. On roll call vote all

members present voted yes. Motion

carried.

The following requests were made

for the April meeting.

A. Facilities Information

B. D.A. Davidson

C. Policies

D. Personnel

A motion was made by

Grandgenett, seconded by Eddie

to adjourn the meeting at 7:20. On

roll call vote all members present

voted yes. Motion carried.

The next regular meeting will be

held on Monday, April 20, 2020.

Lora Iversen Secretary

129824; 3/26

4,260.84;

