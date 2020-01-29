WAHOO – The Raymond Central Mustang wrestling team finished fourth at the Capitol Conference Tournament at Wahoo High School on Jan. 25.
Raymond Central scored 123.5 points at the meet.
The Mustangs finished with one champion and four runner-up finishes over the weekend.
Junior Mitch Albrecht improved to 37-1 on the season after racking up three more wins. Albrecht got pushed to the limit in the 120-pound gold medal match up before surviving a 10-8 decision over Wahoo sophomore Malachi Bordovsky.
Sophomore Logan Bryce finished second at the conference meet. Bryce (132) finished with a record of 1-1 after falling to undefeated Hunter Gilmore of Arlington in the finals. The loss dropped his record to 33-3 on the season.
Sophomore Conner Kriekemeier lost for just the second time this season, falling to Wahoo’s Peyten Walling in the 152-pound match for first place. The loss dropped his record to 31-2 on the year.
138-pounder Tucker Maxson also finished second at the meet after dropping a 9-3 decision to Platteview’s Nick Demonte.
Senior Caleb Schultz also finished runner-up at the meet and scored 18 points. He finished with a record of 2-1 with his only loss coming to Garrett Johnson of Platteview.
170-pounder Gavin Soden finished runner-up while finishing with a record of 1-1. His record stands at 22-15.
Elijah Nacke (113) and Skylar Sterns (220) also won matches at the conference meet.
