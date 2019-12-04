WAHOO – It was a historic season for the Wahoo Warrior football team. The Warriors finished 13-0 and claimed the school’s first ever football state championship.
Five other area teams made the playoffs including Ashland-Greenwood, East Butler, Bishop Neumann, Mead and Yutan.
This year’s first team All-Area offense has 14 players, all of them playing key roles in their respective team’s success.
Team members include;
Thomas Waido, Wahoo Sr.
Waido often unfairly gets termed as a game-manager in the Warriors run first-style, but anyone who watched him play knows that the 6’4” senior QB can spin it.
Waido threw for 1,020 yards and 11 touchdowns against just three interceptions last season.
Waido also started every game at cornerback for Wahoo finishing with 25 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
Trevin Luben, Wahoo Sr. (Captain)
Future Husker captains the first team offense after a monster senior season, capping it with a five-touchdown 268-yard performance in the Class C-1 state championship game against Pierce.
Luben rushed for a Class C-1 best 2,137 yards and 41 touchdowns.
Luben will graduate in May as the all-time leading rusher in school history with 4,736 rushing yards. He also set a new school record with 474 points scored in a career.
He also added 52 tackles and three interceptions while playing safety on defense and scored three TD’s on special teams.
Bryce Kitrell, Ashland-Greenwood Sr.
Kitrell capped an outstanding career with a tremendous senior campaign for the 10-1 Bluejays.
Kitrell rushed for 1,197 yards and 17 touchdowns for the Jays last season.
He also returned four punts for scores and started on defense where he piled up 82 tackles.
Caden Egr, Yutan Jr.
185-pound junior started both ways last season for the 5-5 Chieftains.
Egr turned into one of the top running backs in Class C-2 last season while piling up 1,600 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Egr rushed for 338 yards and three scores on 37 carries in a 36-0 win over Malcolm.
He also added 84 tackles, three interceptions and three forced fumbles while playing middle linebacker.
Cale Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood So.
Tall, angular sophomore receiver put together a great season for the 10-1 Jays.
Jacobsen caught 23 balls for 509 yards and nine touchdowns.
Jacobsen also made 41 tackles from his safety spot, returned two fumbles for scores and led the team with five interceptions.
Trevin Brecka, East Butler So.
How good was this guy last season?
Brecka led all area players in the pass game with 50 receptions for 727 yards and 11 touchdowns for the 4-5 Tigers playoff squad.
He also led the Tigers in tackles from his outside linebacker spot with 115. He also recovered two fumbles and picked off three passes.
Gunnar Vanek, Wahoo Sr.
The only thing more scary than this guy’s beard was his size.
At 6’3” 255 pounds Vanek wreaked havoc from his defensive end spot. He finished with 49 tackles and two fumble recoveries last season.
Also started for a third consecutive season at center while making all of the line calls for Coach Chad Fox and the offense.
Blake Kobs, Ashland-Greenwood Sr.
Huge senior tackle was the leader along a talented offensive line for the 10-1 Bluejays.
Kobs helped pave the way for the Jay offense which piled up more than 4,300 yards and 55 touchdowns.
“Blake is a solid player who helped bring a young group together,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Ryan Thompson.
Callan Phillips, Wahoo Sr.
Call this dude IHOP because he handed out pancakes all season.
At 6’2” 240 pounds Phillips used a combination of strength and quickness to overwhelm the guy across from him.
Phillips started at tackle and helped Wahoo rush for 3,410 yards.
He also started along the defensive line and came through with 64 tackles with nine occurring behind the line of scrimmage.
Jon Matulka, Bishop Neumann Sr.
Matulka transformed himself from a fullback to offensive tackle during his career on the gridiron for the Cavaliers.
Matulka helped pave the way for a Neumann offense which averaged 30 points a game.
He also started at defensive tackle and finished with 46 tackles and led the team with 2.5 sacks.
Collin Bouc, East Butler Jr.
An undersized offensive guard, Bouc uses his quickness and agility to get the job done.
Bouc is versatile enough to play multiple positions along the offensive line and he helped pave the way for a Tiger offense which finished with more than 3,000 yards.
He also started at linebacker on defense and piled up 77 tackles and three fumble recoveries.
Hunter Washburn, Ashland-Greenwood Sr.
Washburn capped a great career under center for the Jays while leading AGHS to a 10-1 mark last season.
Washburn passed for an area best 1,763 yards and 19 touchdowns last season and added 256 yards and seven more scores on the ground.
Washburn also added 71 tackles and three interceptions on defense.
Jaden Rhynalds, East Butler Sr.
Rhynalds had a dynamic season while starting under center for the 4-5 Tigers.
He threw for 1,188 yards and 12 touchdowns and added 457 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.
He also started at safety on defense and finished with 98 tackles. Rhynalds also handled the punting duties and returned kicks and punts for the Tigers in 2019.
Jesus Zaragoza, Wahoo Sr.
Zaragoza helped the Warriors transform into one of the most complete teams in the entire state with his placekicking and kickoff duties.
Zaragoza connected on seven of his 10 field goal attempts and converted on 75-of-78 PAT’s.
Zaragoza also averaged nearly 49 yards on his 101 kickoffs.
Second Team Members
QB: Brady Timm, Yutan Jr.
RB: Peyten Walling, Wahoo Sr.
RB: Colin Ludvik, Wahoo So.
RB: Wade Wright, East Butler Sr.
WR: Luke Partridge, Wahoo Sr.
TE: Nate Fox, Wahoo Sr.
OL: Brody Specht, Wahoo Jr.
OL: Brody Ptomey, Cedar Bluffs Jr.
OL: Tyler Pinkelman, Yutan Jr.
OL: Cade Mongan, Mead Jr.
OL: Evan Divis, Wahoo Sr.
ATH: Luke Carritt, Mead Fr.
