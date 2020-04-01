WAHOO – Players from Wahoo High School, Raymond Central and Ashland-Greenwood earned all-conference recognition from the Capitol Conference.
On the girl’s side, Wahoo senior Kendal Brigham was named captain of the 2019-2020 team after a fantastic year on the hardwood. Brigham averaged 17.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists while leading the Warriors into the Class C-1 state tournament.
Joining Brigham on the first team is Ashland-Greenwood junior Kiara Libal. Libal was the leading scorer on the 12-12 Jays squad, averaging more than 16 a game.
Wahoo junior Kelsie Sears and Ashland-Greenwood junior Chloe Bergsten were both named to the second team. Sears averaged more than seven points a game and led Wahoo on the boards at nearly six per contest.
Bergsten was the Jays’ second leading scorer at nearly nine points a game.
Juniors Toni Greenfield and Kharissa Eddie, sophomore Taylor Luben and freshman Autumn Iversen were all named to the honorable mention squad.
Raymond Central teammates senior Katelyn Komenda and sophomore Rachel Potter also earned honorable mention recognition.
Ashland-Greenwood junior teammates Saige Craven and Carly vonRentzell also earned honorable mention honors.
On the boys side, it was Ashland-Greenwood sophomore Cale Jacobsen and Wahoo senior Trey Scheef sharing the conference captain honors.
Jacobsen led all conference players in scoring at nearly 23 points a game while grabbing 8.6 rebounds and dishing out three assists per game.
Scheef averaged 17.7 points a game and added nearly four rebounds per contest for the 23-3 state qualifying Warriors.
Wahoo senior Thomas Waido also earned first team all-conference honors after averaging nearly 13 points five rebounds and four steals a game for Coach Kevin Scheef.
Wahoo junior Trevor Kasischke and Ashland-Greenwood junior Jarrod Nafzinger were each named to the second team.
Kasischke was the Warriors most reliable 3-point shooter and averaged more than 10 points a game.
Nafzinger, a 6’2” guard averaged nearly eight points, 3.5 steals and 3 rebounds a game for the 17-9 Jays.
Wahoo senior Gerardo Madrid, junior Triston Keeney and freshman Owen Hancock were all named to the honorable mention team.
Raymond Central sophomore Eli White and Ashland-Greenwood senior Rece Kissinger were also named to the honorable mention team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.