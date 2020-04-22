LINCOLN - Each year the Nebraska School Activities Association and the Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association recognize students who have been nominated by their schools, based on their individual academic excellence, leadership and significant contributions made to their NSAA activity.
The NSAA and the NCPA recognized 1,813 award winners of the 2019-20 Winter NCPA Academic All-State Award.
This year’s recipients bring the total number of NCPA Academic All-State Award winners to over 77,000 spanning the 14 years of this awards program.
Area athletes who were recognized for their hard work over the winter include;
Ashland-Greenwood
Justin Book and Trey Comstock (basketball), Kiara Libal and Camryn Ray (basketball), Riley Herring and Elandra Johnson (speech) and Blaine Christo and Jacob Ludwig (wrestling).
Bishop Neumann
Tegan Ahrens and Thomas Haberman (basketball), McKayla Most and Lindsey Thiele (basketball), Tyler Masek and Kyra Scanlon (speech) and Jon Matulka and Aaron Ohnoutka (wres
tling).
Cedar Bluffs
Alyssa Classen and Skylar Shanahan (basketball), Karissa Adams and Christine Kotschwar (speech) and Madison Griffis and Emma Kavan (wrestling).
East Butler
Amanda Aerts and Olivia Bohac (basketball) and Amanda Aerts and Sydney Christensen (speech).
Mead
Andrew Carritt and Blaine
Nicola (basketball), Jaden Felty and Abby Miller (basketball) and Kaitlyn Hanson and Kelly Richards (speech).
Raymond Central
Michael Potter (basketball), Katelyn Komenda and Rachel Potter (basketball), Isaiah Enevoldsen and Calleigh Osmera (speech)and Mitch Albrecht and Conner Kreikemeier (wrestling).
Wahoo
Trey Scheef and Thomas Waido (basketball), Kendal Brigham and Kelsie Sears (basketball) and Gavin Pokorny (wrestling).
Waverly
Andrew Heffelfinger and Hogan Wingrove (basketball), Julia Martin and Macy Persinger (basketball), Summer Kreikemeier and Tressa Neeman (speech) and Evan Canoyer and Charles Johnson (wrestling)
Yutan
Joel Pleskac and Colby Tichota (basketball) and Emma Lloyd and Johanna Vandenack (basketball).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.