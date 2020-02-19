CEDAR BLUFFS – The Cedar Bluffs boys basketball team endured a pair of losses at the hands of Cornerstone Christian and Omaha Brownell-Talbot last week.
The week started with a 59-43 setback on the road against Cornerstone Christian on Feb. 11.
The difference in the game came in the second and third quarters. The visitors were outscored 30-14 over that 16-minute stretch.
The Wildcats made nine 3-pointers, but shot just 33 percent from the field and were able to convert on just 2-of-7 from the line.
Junior Brody Ptomey led the Wildcats with a career-high 14 points. Ptomey sank 4-of-7 from behind the arch.
Senior Ethan Schutt added 13 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field.
Senior point guard Grant Pleskac added five points and dished out seven assists.
Junior Gabe Anaya led all players with 13 rebounds.
The Wildcats returned to the floor two nights later when they welcomed Omaha Brownell-Talbot to town for Senior Night.
The Wildcats fell behind 13-3 after one quarter and could not recover, losing 58-40.
The Wildcats got a career-high 27 points from Schutt on 9-of-22 shooting from the field. He also led the team with 13 rebounds.
The rest of the team accounted for just five field goals against the Raiders.
Senior Chris Vasquez added five points and three rebounds against OBT.
The losses dropped the Wildcats to 4-16 on the season.
