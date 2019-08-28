VALPARAISO – A four-run outburst from Wahoo led the Warriors to a 6-2 win over Raymond Central last Thursday.
Raymond Central entered the third inning only down a run. Pitcher Calleigh Osmera had kept the Mustangs in striking distance, only allowing a lone first inning run.
Then the flood gates opened. Wahoo used a torrent of hits and stolen bases to put pressure on the Mustang defense.
The Warriors strung together five hits including a Kharissa Eddie double in the inning to put up the four runs.
On the rubber, Warrior pitcher Morgan Oden kept the Mustangs off-balance to start the game. Oden finished with seven strikeouts and no walks.
The Mustangs wouldn’t go down without a fight though.
In the bottom half of the fourth inning, the Mustangs got a couple of good bounces to load the bases.
Three singles, none of which the ball left the infield, brought up Sydnie Blanchard with one out.
Blanchard laced a sharp single to the right-center gap to plate two Mustangs and draw them within three of the Warriors.
With the tying run at the plate and only one out, Oden went back to work.
After Blanchard stole second to put two Mustangs in scoring position, Oden struck out Haley Hain and induced a Maddie Peterson groundout to escape the jam with the Warriors up 5-2.
From there the Mustangs wouldn’t threaten again. Oden would record nine straight outs while the Warriors added another run in the sixth on a Kylee Kenning double.
Raymond Central head coach said she was proud of her team and their fight.
“The girls adjusted well, didn’t let their heads hang low,” Ohnoutka said after the game.
Ohnoutka said going forward her team needs to be a little less stiff in the batter’s box.
“Batting-wise, we need to be a little less thinking at the plate, and just allowing our talents (out), Ohnoutka said. “We’re tending to just overthink right now.”
Aug. 24, the Mustangs played three games, losing all three.
The first was a 13-1 loss to Hastings St. Cecilia. The Bluehawks scored 11 first inning runs to take the opening game of the day for the Mustangs.
The second game was a narrow 4-3 loss to Wisner-Pilger. The Mustangs mounted a late comeback bid, scoring 3 in the top of the sixth, but fell just short.
In the final game of the day, Raymond Central ran back into the Wahoo Warriors. Mustang pitchers gave up nine runs and 12 hits on the day in a 9-3 loss. Katelyn Komenda and Osmera combined for six of the seven Raymond Central hits.
At Monday, the Mustangs sat at 0-4 and were looking for their first win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.