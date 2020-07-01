WAHOO – After winning their season opener against Omaha North, the Wahoo Pharmacy Blues struggled while losing four games last week in league tournament play in Wahoo.
The Blues opened tournament play with a 16-1 setback at the hands of Elkhorn Mount Michael on June 23.
Mount Michael scored nine runs in the top of the seventh inning to put the game out of reach.
The Blues were limited to just four hits and one run.
Michael Lynch worked four-and-two-third innings for Wahoo Pharmacy and took the loss.
A few hours later, the Blues returned to action for a game against the Blair Bears.
A six-run first inning was the Blues undoing in a 12-4 loss.
Both teams finished with six hits, but the Bears were able to take full advantage of three Blues errors.
Owen Hancock led the Blues with two hits and drove in a run.
Carter Malina and Peyton Nelson also drove in runs for Wahoo.
The next day the Blues returned to the diamond for a league tournament contest against the Bennington Badgers.
The Blues led 2-1 until the top of the sixth inning when the Badgers were able to push across three runs. They added one more in the seventh to secure the 5-2 win.
Nelson reached base three times to pace the offense.
Starter Kael Eddie pitched a solid game for the Blues before tiring in the sixth inning. He worked six innings, allowing just two hits while striking out six.
The Blues returned to the diamond on Wednesday night for a game against Omaha Roncalli.
The Pride scored six runs in the first two innings and breezed to the 9-3 win over the Blues.
The Wahoo offense scored single tallies in the first three innings, but ultimately was unable to keep up on the scoreboard.
Grant Ryan finished with two of the four Blues hits.
Trevor Ehrlich endured the loss on the mound.
After a few days off, the Blues returned to the field for a game against Ashland at Sam Crawford Field on June 29.
A six-run second inning proved to be the difference in the game as the Bluejays were able to notch a 6-4 win.
Peyton Nelson led the Blues offense with three base hits.
