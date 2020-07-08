OMAHA – The Wahoo Pharmacy Blues split a pair of games on the diamond last week while moving their season record to 2-5.
The week started with a 6-4 home loss at the hands of Ashland on June 29.
The Jays scored six runs in the second inning and made them stand up against the Blues.
The two teams combined for 19 hits and combined to commit six errors.
Blues starter Michael Lynch pitched well in relief of starter Seth Williams, striking out six in five and 2/3 innings.
Peyton Nelson paced the Blues offense with three hits and two runs scored.
The Blues bounced back with a 6-0 win over Omaha Roncalli at Sam Crawford Field on July 1.
Starter Kael Eddie pitched extremely well for the Blues while earning the win. He worked five innings, allowing just one hit and struck out a career-high 10.
Wahoo finished with seven hits and took advantage of seven Roncalli errors.
Nelson led the way with three hits and drove in two runs.
Brandon Greenfield added two hits and drove in a run.
The Blues played Auburn on July 6 and were able to record a 13-6 win.
The complete game recap will appear in next week’s Wahoo Newspaper.
