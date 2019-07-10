WAHOO – The Wahoo Pharmacy Blues Junior Legion baseball team finished with a record of 3-0 last week.
The week started with a pair of road wins on July 1 over Elkhorn.
The Blues notched a 10-7 comeback win over Elkhorn in game one after scoring eight runs over the final three innings.
Wahoo trailed 5-1 going into the top of the fifth inning before rallying for the three-run win.
The Blues were able to take advantage of five errors and five walks.
Colin Ludvik paced the offense with two hits and two RBI.
Ryan Raabe added a run-scoring double for the Blues.
Malachi Bordovsky reached base three times and scored a pair of runs.
Michael Lynch replaced Sam Stuhr on the mound for the Blues and earned the win.
The Blues made it two wins in a row over Elkhorn when they needed just five innings to earn a 10-2 victory in game two.
The Blues scored in every inning, including five in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Joseph Klein, Ludvik and Tate Nelson all drove in a pair of runs for the pharmacists.
Klein earned the win on the mound, after allowing just two runs on one hit in four innings of work while striking out four.
After a few days off, the Blues returned to Sam Crawford for an afternoon contest against Auburn-Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer on July 7.
The Blues took control of the game by scoring five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and then hung on for the 7-5 six inning victory.
Ludvik and Cooper Hancock each drove in a pair of runs while leading the eight-hit Blues attack.
Blues pitchers Tate Nelson, Brody Specht and Aaron Ickler combined to work five innings and allowed just three hits while combining for eight strikeouts.
The three wins improved the Blues season record to 11-10.
