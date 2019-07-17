WAVERLY – The Wahoo Pharmacy Blues opened play in the Class B Area 2 tournament with a tough eight inning loss at the hands of Elkhorn Training Camp on July 12 at Lawson Park in Waverly.
The game was tied at six going into the top of the eighth inning when ETC scored six runs to pull out the 12-6 win.
The eight-inning game went back-and-forth the entire game before ETC was able to pull it out.
ETC led 3-0 going into the bottom of the second inning, but the Blues were able to score two in the second and then added three more in the third to take a 5-3 lead.
It remained 5-3 until Elkhorn scored three in the top of the fifth to take a 6-5 lead.
The Blues answered with a run in the fifth and the game remained tied until the fateful top of the eighth.
ETC finished with 15 base hits and had 24 baserunners throughout the game.
The Blues finished with just six base hits, but were able to take advantage of six walks and two errors.
Michael Lynch suffered the loss in relief for the Blues.
Cooper Hancock finished with three hits including a triple to lead the Blues offense.
The loss put the Blues in an elimination game on Sunday against the Ashland Bluejays.
The Wahoo offense erupted for 14 runs on 15 hits and rolled to a 14-3 win in five innings to keep their season alive.
Tate Nelson led the Blues offense with a 3-for-4 performance while including a home run and three RBI.
Collin Ludvik added three hits and drove in three runs.
Hancock and Aaron Ickler combined to work five innings and it was Ickler earning the victory.
The win moved the Blues record to 13-11 on the year.
The Blues played unbeaten Waverly on Monday night and were defeated by the Vikings 7-2. The five-run loss ended the Blues' legion season.
