WAHOO – Bishop Neumann softball coach Dave Brabec has had some extra time over the past four months.
Brabec who teaches fifth grade at St. Wenceslaus and coaches softball and girls track and field has been getting caught up on his other full time job, farming.
“I have changed the oil on every piece of machinery on the farm. Let’s just say I was able to get a head start on the farming side of things this year,” said Brabec.
In early March, Brabec was excited about the prospects of the Bishop Neumann girls track and field team.
“I was really looking forward to the season. I had 15 of my 20 softball girls talked into going out for track and I think we had a pretty good chance to be good,” Brabec said.
The coronavirus pandemic brought a premature end to the school year and to all spring sports, giving Brabec a chance to get an early start on the farm.
“It feels like a long time ago. I am really excited to get back to school and get back into the routine with the girls,” Brabec added.
The softball players were able to return to their summer softball routine on June 1.
The summer softball teams are trying to do their best to catch up to a season that typically ends on Fourth of July weekend.
“We are typically getting ready to wrap up our summer softball seasons around this time. This year we will be playing until the end of July,” said Brabec.
This summer has been a different one for Brabec. He is not playing baseball or coaching softball for the first time in more than two decades.
“I honestly can’t remember a summer where I wasn’t either playing or coaching,” laughed Brabec. “It kind of gives you a chance to recharge your battery.”
Brabec is excited about his team’s prospects heading into the 2020 season.
Last season, an inexperienced Cavalier team finished with a record of 17-11. The Cavaliers loss to Tekamah-Herman in district tournament play brought an end to a four year stretch which saw the Cavaliers play in the state tournament.
Neumann finished runner-up in 2015 and 2018 and won the first state championship in school history in 2017 when they defeated Malcolm 14-13 in the Class C state championship game.
Brabec has amassed a record of 232-116 in 11 seasons and has taken five teams to the state tournament. He has a 14-8 record in Hastings.
This year’s Cavalier team returns seven starters and Brabec feels like his squad will be much improved.
“I’m pretty excited about this year’s team. We played a lot of freshmen last season and with another year of maturity and time in the weight room combined with the experience that they were able to gain last season, we should be in pretty good shape,” said Brabec.
