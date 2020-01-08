GENEVA – The East Butler Tiger wrestling team finished sixth out of 15 teams at the annual Fillmore Central Invitational in Geneva on Jan. 4.
The Tigers scored 97 points at the meet and were led by sophomore Trevin Brecka’s first place performance in the 152-pound weight class.
Brecka won four contested matches on Saturday including a 10-1 major decision over Palmer’s Remington Gay in the 152-pound match for gold. Brecka moved his season record to 9-6.
120-pound junior Michael Polivka added a second-place finish in Geneva.
Polivka won four matches to advance to the 120-pound title match against undefeated Thomas Ivey of York. Polivka fell to 13-5 on the season after falling to Ivey by a 9-0 major decision.
Tiger sophomore Josh Spatz also added a runner-up finish at the meet.
Spatz breezed to four wins while advancing into the 126-pound title match up against Kaleb Eliker of York. Spatz was pinned in the third period and fell to 17-4 on the season with the loss.
113-pound sophomore Brayden Brecka finished with a record of 4-1 on Saturday and improved to 10-4 on the season.
Brecka’s lone loss came at the hands of Alex Schademann of Fillmore Central in the championship semifinals.
Freshman Lane Bohac finished with a 3-2 record at the weekend tournament, moving his season mark of 14-5 on the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.