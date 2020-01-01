WAHOO – The Wahoo Warrior girls basketball team downed Lexington and Seward over the weekend on their way to winning the annual Holiday Tournament at Bishop Neumann High School.
The Warriors took to the floor after the Christmas break and played well in their tournament opener against the Lexington Minutemaids on Friday afternoon.
The Warriors got a big game from junior Toni Greenfield and rolled to a 54-33 win over Lexington.
Greenfield scored a career-high 15 points and added six rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots.
“We came out with a lot of good energy. Several dribble drives and scores by Toni Greenfield set the pace for us early,” said Wahoo Coach Linda Walker.
Senior Kendal Brigham added 14 points, three steals and three assists against Lexington.
Junior Kharissa Eddie chipped in eight points and six rebounds.
Wahoo shot 54 percent from the field, won the rebounding battle 31-19 and forced 13 turnovers.
The Friday win put the Warriors into Saturday’s championship contest against the Seward Bluejays.
The game with the Jays went back-and-forth the entire way and after 32 minutes it was the Warriors who came out victorious 59-52.
Wahoo trailed 40-39 going into the final quarter, but was able to outscore Seward 20-12 over the final eight minutes.
The difference in the game was Wahoo’s ability to make the 3-pointer (9-19) and the play of junior Kelsie Sears.
Sears scored a career-high 13 points while cashing in from the high post and short corner against the Bluejay’s 2-3 defense. She also led Wahoo with nine rebounds.
Brigham led all scorers with 25 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the floor and 5-of-6 shooting from the free throw line.
Greenfield added nine points and five rebounds against the Bluejays.
Eddie pulled down eight rebounds.
The wins moved Wahoo’s record to 6-2 on the season. The Warriors are off until Jan. 7 when they travel to Lincoln to do battle with Lincoln Lutheran.
