MALCOLM – The Wahoo girls basketball team wrapped up the regular season with a pair of wins over Waverly and Malcolm on back-to-back nights last week.
The week started with a 43-31 road victory in Waverly against the Lady Vikings on Feb. 10 in a game that was rescheduled from earlier in the season.
Wahoo led 19-16 at the half and outscored the home team 24-15 over the final 16 minutes.
It was an historic night for Wahoo senior guard Kendal Brigham.
Brigham finished with a game-high 22 points and scored the 1,000 point of her career in the fourth quarter. She also added five rebounds and four assists.
“It was a special moment for Kendal and a great win for our team,” said Wahoo Coach Linda Walker.
Junior Kharissa Eddie added eight points and pulled down three rebounds.
Junior Toni Greenfield filled up the stat sheet with six points, five rebounds and four assists.
The Warriors shot 43 percent from the field, outrebounded the Lady Vikings 24-23 and forced 16 turnovers.
Wahoo remained on the road when they returned to action on Feb. 11 to wrap up the regular season against the Class C-1 ranked Malcolm Clippers.
A huge fourth quarter proved to be the difference as the visiting Warriors were able to pull away for the 41-22 win.
Wahoo outscored the Clippers 18-2 over the final eight minutes.
The two teams combined for just 25 total points in the first half as defenses dominated.
Two big second quarter 3-pointers by Brigham and sophomore Taylor Luben allowed the Warriors to remain in striking distance.
Wahoo increased their lead to 23-20 going into the final eight minutes before breaking the game open.
Wahoo scored the first 16 points of the fourth quarter to take complete control of the game.
“This was a big win for us and I’m super proud of these young ladies,” said Walker.
Brigham finished with 14 points, five assists and four rebounds to pace Wahoo in Malcolm.
Luben also finished in double-figures with 10.
The two wins capped the Warriors regular season with a record of 16-6.
