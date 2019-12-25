FORT CALHOUN – The Wahoo Warrior girls basketball team improved to 4-2 after a couple of wins last week.
The first came at home against the Louisville Lions on Dec. 17.
The Warriors trailed by 11 points in the fourth quarter before rallying for a 42-41 come-from-behind victory.
The Warriors led 10-8 after one quarter, but the Lions took the lead in the second quarter and kept it until the final minutes.
Louisville led 22-19 at the half and 32-23 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Warriors, who were held to 23 points over the first three quarters, scored 19 points in the fourth quarter and pulled out the narrow one-point win.
Wahoo was able to win despite shooting just 28 percent from the field and making just 3-of-16 from behind the 3-point line.
The Warriors were able to convert on 13-of-15 from the line including 8-of-9 in the fourth quarter.
Senior Kendal Brigham led Wahoo in scoring with 13 points while adding two rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Freshman Autumn Iversen added 10 points, four rebounds and three assists against the Lions.
Junior Kharissa Eddie filled up the stat sheet with four points, five rebounds and four steals.
The Warriors made it two wins in a row when they recorded a 62-39 road win against conference foe Fort Calhoun on Dec. 20.
The Warriors led 21-5 after one quarter and cruised to the 23-point victory.
The big win was a relief for the visitors, as the previous four Warrior games had been decided by a total of nine points.
The road win moved Wahoo’s record to 4-2 on the season.
Wahoo got a career game from senior point guard Kendal Brigham. Brigham scored a career-high 28 points and added eight assists, five rebounds and five steals. Brigham sank five 3-pointers and made 10-of-17 from the field and 3-of-4 from the foul line.
Sophomore Taylor Luben also finished in double-figures for the Warriors, scoring 10 points and adding four steals and four assists.
Junior Kelsie Sears filled up the stat sheet with nine points, six steals and three blocked shots.
Freshman Autumn Iversen added five points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals.
“After a poor second quarter, I thought the girls came and regrouped in the second half,” said Wahoo Coach Linda Walker.
Wahoo will next be in action on Dec. 27 when they take on Lexington in the annual holiday tournament at Bishop Neumann High School.
