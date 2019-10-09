DAVID CITY – The sixth-ranked Bishop Neumann volleyball team ran their win streak to five matches after notching wins over Guardian Angels Central Catholic and Aquinas Catholic last week.
The Cavaliers got by the Bluejays at Bishop Neumann High School on Oct. 1 by scores of 25-17, 25-21 and 27-25.
The Cavaliers were strong behind the service line and tied a season-high with 11 aces. Senior Tara Jurgensmeier and sophomore Kali Jurgensmeier led the team with three apiece.
Kali Jurgensmeier had a great all-around match against the Bluejays. She piled up 14 kills and led the team in serve receive.
Seniors Emily Coufal and Lindsey Thiele also played well offensively finishing with eight and nine kills respectively. Coufal was also strong in serve receive.
Sophomore Lauren Thiele and Lindsey Thiele combined to hand out 30 set assists.
The Cavaliers took care of Aquinas Catholic on Oct. 3 wining in four sets by scores of 25-15, 23-25, 25-10 and 28-26.
Kali Jurgensmeier had a huge match against the Monarchs, finishing with a season-high 20 kills in 44 swings.
Lindsey Thiele added a season-best 15 kills and handed out 12 set assists.
Lauren Thiele finished with a career-best 37 set assists.
Coufal also played well against the Monarchs finising with 10 kills and a team-best 18 digs.
The Cavaliers began play in the Centennial Conference Tournament on Oct. 10 with matches in Grand Island.
