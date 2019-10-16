ARLINGTON – The Bishop Neumann softball season came to an end over the weekend after back-to-back losses to Arlington and Tekamah-Herman on Saturday in Arlington.
District play began for the Cavaliers on Oct. 9 with wins over Fort Calhoun and Tekamah-Herman.
The Cavaliers got a scare from the one-win Pioneers, but were able to hold on for the 6-5 win.
Neumann led 6-3 going into the top of the seventh, but the Pioneers scored two runs and had the game-tying run in scoring position when they final out was recorded.
Neumann finished with eight hits and was led at the plate by sophomore catcher Hattie Bohac with two, including a double.
Freshman Logan Sylliaasen drove in a run with double.
Freshman Avery Mayberry drove in a run with a triple.
Sophomores Emma Kavan and Carlee Zwick also drove in runs for the Cavaliers.
Freshman Aubrey Sylliaasen scored two times against the Pioneers.
Logan Sylliaasen earned the win on the mound after scattering seven hits and five runs over six innings.
The win over Fort Calhoun kept the Cavaliers in winner’s bracket where they squared off against Tekamah-Herman.
Neumann sprinted out to a 5-0 lead and cruised to the 6-3 seven inning win on Wednesday.
The Tigers scored all three of their runs in the top of the seventh inning, after the Cavaliers had built a 6-0 lead.
Logan Sylliaasen finished 3-for-4 at the plate with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI.
Kavan finished 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI.
Sophomore Mary Chvatal scored a pair of runs at the top of the order for the Cavs.
Sophomore pitcher Macy Sabatka earned the win on the mound after working seven solid innings. She allowed four hits and walked six while allowing just three runs.
After two days of unplayable conditions, the teams returned Arlington to finish up the tournament on Oct. 12.
The Neumann offense struggled against Arlington on Saturday morning and was defeated 6-2.
Arlington led 4-0 going into the bottom of the third inning and never trailed.
The Cavaliers finished with just four base hits and scored both of their runs in the third inning.
Chvatal drove in both of the Cavalier runs with a third inning home run.
Arlington hit Sabatka hard, finishing with 13 hits and six runs.
After losing to Arlington, the Cavaliers attempted to stay alive while meeting up with Tekamah-Herman again.
Neumann trailed 4-2 going into the fifth inning, but the Tigers scored three times in the fifth inning and then added two more in the seventh to pull away for the 9-2 win.
The Cavaliers struggled getting the big hit again and the offense sputtered against Tiger pitching.
Senior Hannah Kabourek finished with two of the six hits and Neumann hitters struck out seven times.
Chvatal added an RBI double.
Sabatka took the loss after getting tagged for 11 hits and seven runs in five innings of work.
The two losses on Saturday dropped the Cavalier record to 17-11 on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.