AUBURN – The Bishop Neumann girls cross country team captured the championship at the season opening meet in Auburn on Aug. 29.
The girls team scored 40 points at the meet, besting second-place Schuyler by seven points.
The Cavaliers were led by a pair of top-ten performances from senior Faith Polacek and junior Alaina Furasek. Polacek finished third at the meet after posting a time of 22:43. Furasek finished eighth after completing the course in 24:12.
Sophomores Maggie Ehrhorn (26:52) and Ashley Binstock (27:04) added top 20 finishes for Neumann finishing 17th and 18th respectively.
Sophomore Catherine Haberman finished 23rd (28:19) at the meet in Auburn.
The boys team finished seventh at the meet after accumulating 127 points.
Sophomore Zane Abler was the top Cavalier finisher, crossing the finish line in 23rd place with a time of 20:27.
Other Cavalier finishers included sophomore Joey Ehrhorn (31, 20:44), junior Peter Kavan (36, 21:47), junior Quinn Prochaska (37, 21:54) and senior Thomas Haberman (40, 22:06).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.