WAHOO – The Bishop Neumann girls basketball team earned their first win of the season on Dec. 28 when they defeated Lexington in the third-place game of the holiday tournament.
Prior to beating the Minutemaids the Cavaliers played Seward in the opening round of the tournament on Friday.
Neumann was defeated by the Bluejays 47-28 on an
afternoon when the ball simply would not go into the hoop.
To make matters worse the Cavaliers lost leading scorer Lindsey Thiele to an ankle injury in the first half.
The Cavaliers struggled without their leading scorer.
Neumann shot just 20 percent from the field, made just 4-of-24 from behind the 3-point line and converted on just 5-of-12 from the free throw line.
Senior Faith Polacek, freshman Logan Sylliaasen
and freshman Julia Ingwersen all finished with five points to lead the Cavaliers in scoring.
Sophomore Lauren Thiele led the Cavaliers on the boards with nine.
The Cavaliers bounced back on Saturday afternoon against Lexington.
Neumann scored a season-high 64 points against the Minutemaids and cruised to the 64-46 victory.
Neumann led 30-23 at the half and pulled away in the third quarter to lead 45-31 going into the final quarter.
Sophomore Lauren Thiele had a career game against Lexington, finishing with 20 points, six rebounds and six steals.
Senior Lily Spangler added 11 points and three steals for the Cavs.
Ingwersen chimed in with eight points and four rebounds.
The Cavaliers shot 46 percent from the field and finished with 15 assists against just 11 turnovers.
The Cavaliers will play in Omaha against Gross Catholic on Jan. 2.
