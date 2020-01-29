OMAHA – The Bishop Neumann girls basketball team dropped to 1-13 on the season after a pair of losses to Lincoln Lutheran and Harlan, Iowa over the weekend.
The Cavaliers, playing without starters Lindsey Thiele and Bailey Maly, were game on Friday night at home against Lincoln Lutheran before falling by a score of 35-23.
Despite being held to just five first half points the Cavaliers rallied to get as close as eight points in the fourth quarter, before losing by 12.
Neumann was held scoreless in the second quarter.
The Cavaliers shot just 24 percent from the field and connected on just 5-of-13 from the free throw line.
Neumann turned the ball over 24 times against the Warriors.
Sophomore Lauren Thiele led the Cavaliers with 10 points and eight rebounds.
Senior Faith Polacek scored four points and added two steals.
The Cavaliers played Harlan Iowa on Saturday morning at DJ Sokol Arena in Omaha.
Neumann trailed by just four points at half, but were outlasted 49-36.
Neumann shot 45 percent from the field, but converted on just 1-of-8 from the free throw line.
Lauren Thiele sank 5-of-7 from behind the 3-point line and led the Cavaliers with 15 points.
Sophomore Mary Chvatal scored nine points and dished out a team best five assists.
