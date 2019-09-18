WAHOO – The Bishop Neumann volleyball team finished 2-1 at home over the weekend while hosting a Saturday Invitational.
Prior to competing on Saturday, the Cavaliers hosted a triangular with Ralston and York on Sept. 12 at Bishop Neumann High School.
The Cavaliers had no problem with the Rams, winning in straight sets 25-14 and 25-13.
Sophomore Kali Jurgensmeier led Neumann with 10 kills. Seniors Lindsey Thiele and Emily Coufal combined for nine more.
Sophomore Lauren Thiele handed out a team-best 13 assists. Lindsey Thiele handed out seven more.
Coufal paced the team in serve receive and also led the way with 10 digs.
The Cavaliers defeated York in three sets 17-25, 32-30 and 25-23.
It was a whirlwind back-and-forth match with the Dukes.
Kali Jurgensmeier led the Cavaliers with 13 kills in 39 swings.
Coufal and Lindsey Thiele added four apiece.
Lauren Thiele handed out 21 set assists.
Jurgensmeier was strong in serve receive.
On Saturday, the Cavaliers opened the tournament with a match against Beatrice and were defeated 21-25, 25-16 and 18-25.
Lindsey Thiele and Kali Jurgensmeier combined to finish with 16 kills. Coufal added seven more. Thiele hit a team best .571.
Coufal led the team from behind the service line with 11 points scored.
Lauren Thiele handed out 17 set assists.
The Cavaliers were able to bounce back with a win over Omaha Gross Catholic in their second game.
Neumann pulled out a 25-23, 22-25 and 26-14 win over the Cougars.
Neumann was good behind the service line finishing with eight aces, including four from Lindsey Thiele.
Kali Jurgensmeier hammered 11 kills and Coufal came through with eight more.
Senior Katie Spicka and Kali Jurgensmeier combined for seven blocks at the net.
Lauren Thiele handed out 20 set assists.
The loss dropped the Cavaliers into the match for third place with the Bennington Badgers.
Neumann won in three sets 25-12, 22-25 and 25-14.
Kali Jurgensmeier led the team with 12 kills and Lindsey Thiele came through with 10 more. Spicka added six more.
Lauren Thiele handed out a career-high 26 set assists.
The 2-1 finish in tournament play moved the Cavalier record to 7-4 on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.