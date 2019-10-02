NORTH BEND – The Bishop Neumann cross country teams competed twice last week starting with an invitational at Camp Carol Joy Holling on Sept. 23.
The girls’ team finished second at the meet after scoring 32 points at the meet near Ashland.
Two medalists led Neumann.
Senior Faith Polacek finished runner-up at the meet after completing the course in 23:03.
Junior Alaina Furasek added a 10th place finish at the meet after crossing the finish line with a time of 24:49.
Other Cavalier varsity finishers included sophomore Maggie Ehrhorn (18th, 26:54), sophomore Rachel Binstock (19th, 27:24) and senior Lily Spangler (21st, 27:45)
The boy’s team finished fifth at the meet after scoring 82 team points.
All five Cavaliers finished between 19th and 24th place at the meet.
Neumann was led by junior Quinn Prochaska who finished 19th with a time of 20:58.
Other Cavalier finishers included sophomore Zane Abler (20th, 21:12), junior Pete Kavan (21st, 21:20), sophomore Joey Ehrhorn (22nd, 21:38) and senior Ben Sanderson (24th, 21:41).
Neumann returned to the course on Sept. 26th when they took part in the North Bend Invitational.
The girls’ team finished sixth at the meet after scoring 95 team points.
Polacek finished seventh at the meet in North Bend after completing the course in 21:45.
Furasek finished just out of medal contention after finishing 20th with a time of 23:15.
Other Cavalier varsity finishers included Ehrhorn (36th, 25:00), Binstock (39th, 25:29) and sophomore Catherine Haberman (40th, 25:40).
The boy’s team finished eighth at the meet with 159 team points.
Abler was the Cavaliers top finisher in North Bend. He finished 32nd with a time of 19:55.
Sanderson finished 34th with a time of 20:12.
Other Cavalier varsity finishers included Kavan (46th, 20:52), junior Ryan Raabe (47th, 20:55) and senior Jared Dailey (48th, 21:09).
