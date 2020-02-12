NORFOLK – The Bishop Neumann wrestling team capped the regular season with a 12-team tournament in Norfolk on Feb. 8.
The Cavaliers finished third at the meet after accumulating 134 team points.
The Cavaliers were powered by a pair of first-place performances.
Cavalier freshman Aaron Ohnoutka turned in a gold medal performance while winning four matches in
the 106-pound weight class. Ohnoutka improved to 39-3 on the season with a sudden victory over Owen Bargen of Columbus Lakeview in the 106-pound gold medal match up.
Neumann sophomore Sam Vrana picked up three more wins in Norfolk while improving to 32-13 on the season. He scored a narrow 10-7 decision over Francisco Mendez of Norfolk Catholic while claiming top honors in the 160-pound weight division.
170-pound senior Colby
Osmera had a great day in Norfolk while finishing runner-up. Osmera improved to 11-14 on the year with his 3-1 finish.
Freshman Cade Lierman added a third-place finish at the meet and scored seven team points. He finished with a record of 1-2 while moving to 25-18 on the year.
Freshman Adam Ohnoutka piled up 11 points at the meet while adding a third-place finish. He improved to 24-23 on the year with a second period pin over NC’s Hugo Sanchez in the 126-pound
match for third place.
Freshman Max Lautenschlager also finished third in Norfolk while finishing with a record of 2-1. Lautenschlager improved to 21-16 on the year after scoring a first period pin over Eli Barner of Wayne.
182-pound senior Bobby Hageman improved to 16-17 on the year after posting a 3-1 record in Norfolk while scoring 14 points and finishing third.
Josh Urlacher (120), Conner Specht (145) and Thomas Vrana (152) also earned wins at the Saturday Invitational.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.