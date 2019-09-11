AUBURN – The ninth-ranked Bishop Neumann softball team played six times last week and finished with a record of 4-2.
The Cavaliers started the week with a triangular in Utica against Wayne and Centennial.
The Cavaliers began the day with a contest against the fifth-ranked Wayne Blue Devils.
The Cavaliers finished with just one hit, committed five errors, struck out 19 times and Wayne needed to score two times in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull out the 2-1 win.
Sophomore Mary Chvatal’s sixth inning single was the only hit for Neumann.
Courtesy runner Teresa Quinn scored the Cavs only run in the fifth inning.
Sophomore Macy Sabatka took the hard luck loss for the Cavaliers despite allowing just two runs and five hits over seven innings.
The Cavaliers were able to bounce back with a 7-3 six inning win over Highway 91 in the nightcap.
Neumann scored three runs in the fourth and added four more in the fifth. The Cavaliers scored seven runs despite finishing with just four base hits.
The Cavaliers were able to take advantage of eight walks and two errors.
Freshman Aubrey Sylliaasen reached base all three times and scored a run.
Freshman Avery Mayberry and sophomore Emma Kavan each scored a pair of runs.
Senior Kailee Woita cleared the bases with a triple in the four-run fifth inning.
Neumann returned to the diamond on Sept. 5 for a contest against Fort Calhoun on the road.
The Cavaliers needed just five innings to down the Pioneers by a score of 10-1.
Neumann finished with a season-high 17 hits. Three players finished with three base hits.
Senior Hannah Kabourek came through with three hits, including a triple and drove in three runs.
Chvatal added three hits, scored three times and drove in two.
Aubrey Sylliaasen finished 3-for-3, scored twice and drove in a run.
Bohac reached base three times and drove in a pair of runs.
Sabatka earned her fifth win of the season after allowing just one run on five hits over five innings, while striking out seven.
On Saturday, the Cavaliers finished runner-up at the annual Auburn Invitational after falling to the host Bulldogs by a score of 12-2.
Prior to playing Auburn the Cavs recorded wins over Southern/Diller-Odell and Omaha Mercy.
The Cavaliers trailed the entire game against SDO before rallying for the 6-5 win.
Neumann trailed 5-3 before scoring two in the fifth and one in the sixth to pull out the win.
Chvatal reached base three times, stole two bases and score two runs while sparking the Cavalier offense.
Bohac, Mayberry and Kavan all drove in runs.
Sabatka earned the win on the mound for Neumann, scattering nine hits and five runs over six innings.
The Cavaliers made it two wins in a row with a 6-2 win over Omaha Mercy.
Neumann scored three runs in the first inning and never trailed.
Chvatal finished with three more hits and Aubrey Sylliaasen came through with two hits and score two runs.
Logan Sylliaasen added a run scoring single to support herself. She earned the win after allowing just two runs in six innings.
The win advanced the Cavaliers into the tournament championship game against host Auburn.
Neumann led 2-0 in the bottom of the fourth, but the Bulldogs were able to score 12 runs to end the proceedings.
The 2-1 finish in tournament play improved the Cavaliers record to 9-5 on the season.
The Cavaliers played the Yutan-Mead Patriots on Tuesday night in Yutan.
Results will appear in next week’s Wahoo Newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.