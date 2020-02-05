WAHOO – The Bishop Neumann Cavalier wrestling team took part in two invitationals last week starting with the Freeman Invitational on Jan. 30 in Adams.
The Cavaliers finished runner-up at the 15-team meet and finished just one point behind meet winner Fillmore Central with 120 team points.
“The team race was very close and getting edged out by one point in the end stings just a little bit. After the invite Coach (John) Welsh and I talked to the team about finishing every match and how every point counts,” said Bishop Neumann Coach Daryl Braunsroth.
A gold medal winning performance from freshman Aaron Ohnoutka powered the Cavaliers at the Freeman meet.
Ohnoutka pinned all three of his opponents while capturing the 106-pound gold medal.
113-pound freshman Cade Lierman added 18 points and secured a second-place finish at the Thursday meet. Lierman’s lone loss came in the first place match when he was decisioned by Alex Schademann of Fillmore Central.
Junior Seth Fairbanks also finished runner-up at the Freeman invite. His lone loss came at the hands of Yutan junior Sean Henkel in the 138-pound match for first place.
Senior Jon Matulka won three matches before he was forced to forfeit to Braden Klover of Southern in the 220-match for gold.
132-pound freshman Max Lautenschlager finished third at the meet and posted a record of 2-1.
Sophomore Sam Vrana finished with a record of 1-2 in Freeman while finishing fourth at 160 pounds.
Sophomore Conner Specht also finished fourth at the meet after posting a record of 2-2 while competing at 145 pounds.
Freshman Adam Ohnoutka finished with a record of 3-1 in Freeman while placing fifth in the 126-pound weight class.
“The team wrestled very well today. Even though we only got one champion, all of the other team members wrestled hard and came up with some big wins for us,” added Braunsroth.
Two days later the Cavaliers returned to action at the annual home meet at Bishop Neumann High School.
The Cavaliers finished runner-up for a second straight meet after scoring a season-high 175 team points.
Aaron Ohnoutka improved to 34-3 by dominating both of his opponents on Saturday.
195-pound senior Bobby Hageman earned a gold medal after finishing with a 2-0 record at the home meet. He improved to 13-15 on the year.
Sam Vrana also finished first at the home meet after finishing with a record of 4-0 while wrestling at 160 pounds. He improved to 29-12 on the season after pinning Grant Kerrigan of Lincoln Pius X in the 160-pound gold medal match up.
Lierman (113) finished runner-up at the home meet while adding 20 points to the team total. Lierman improved to 23-16 after posting a record of 4-1 on Saturday.
Lautenschlager (132) improved to 19-15 after posting a record of 3-1 at the Neumann meet.
Fairbanks (138) added four wins against just one loss while finishing second at the home meet. The 4-1 finish improved his season record to 36-8.
Matulka won four more matches, but had to take a medical forfeit in the 220-pound gold medal match up against Millard South’s Christian Nash. The loss dropped Matulka’s record to 33-6.
Specht (145) added a third place finish at the meet and scored 15 points. His 3-2 finish improved his season record to 21-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.