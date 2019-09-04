WEST POINT – The Bishop Neumann Cavalier softball team capped their week with a Saturday tournament in West Point.
Prior to playing in West Point, the Cavaliers took out conference rival Aquinas Catholic 10-9 on Aug. 27 at Hackberry Park in Wahoo.
The teams combined for eight runs in the first inning and after two innings Neumann led 8-4.
Aquinas was able to take a 9-8 lead in the top of the sixth inning, but the Cavaliers were able to rally for the win with a run in the sixth and another one in the seventh.
The teams combined for 31 hits and the game featured 42 baserunners.
Freshman Avery Mayberry had a monster game for the Cavaliers, finishing 4-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and three runs scored.
Senior Hannah Kabourek finished 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI. Sophomore Carlee Zwick added two hits, including a double and drove in two.
Freshman Logan Sylliaasen earned the win in relief for the Cavaliers.
Neumann returned to the diamond on Aug. 29 for another home game against Wilber-Clatonia.
The Cavaliers rallied for a 9-8 win over the Wolves.
The Cavaliers trailed 8-4 going into the bottom of the sixth inning, but rallied for five runs to pull out a second straight one-run win.
Neumann finished with 14 hits and was led at the plate by sophomore Hattie Bohac and freshman Aubrey Sylliaasen. Bohac hit a home run and drove in four and Sylliaasen added two doubles and two runs scored.
Logan Sylliaasen earned the win on the mound while overcoming some shoddy play by her defense. She allowed eight runs, but only one was earned.
The Neumann defense committed four errors behind her.
Over the weekend, it was the Cavalier offense that led to a 2-1 finish in West Point.
The Cavaliers combined to score 40 runs in three games.
The tournament started with a 14-0 four-inning win over West Point-Beemer.
Neumann scored eight runs in the fourth inning to end things early.
Chvatal, Bohac, Kabourek and senior Kailee Woita all finished with two hits for the Cavaliers and Chvatal and Bohac combined to drive in six runs.
Sabatka earned the win on the mound after working four scoreless innings.
The Cavaliers next game was a back-and-forth affair with Tekamah-Herman.
The teams were tied at eight after three innings, but in the end it was the Tigers scoring three runs in the fifth to pull out the 11-8 victory.
Five Bishop Neumann errors led to nine of the 11 runs for the Tigers.
Kabourek finished 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI.
Sophomore Emma Kavan finished 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.
Woita drove in two runs.
Sabatka and Logan Sylliaasen combined to throw five innings and allowed 11 hits and 11 hits.
The Cavaliers wrapped up the tournament with a 15-10 slugfest victory over Centura-Central Valley.
Neumann trailed 8-2 going into the bottom of the third inning, but scored 13 times in the third inning to take control.
Neumann finished with 11 base hits and walked seven times.
Seven different hitters drove in runs for the Cavaliers and it was Kavan leading the way with three RBI.
Aubrey Sylliaasen added two hits including a double and drove in two runs.
Sabatka earned the win in circle for Neumann despite allowing eight runs in three innings.
The 2-1 tournament finish improved the Cavalier record to 5-3 on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.