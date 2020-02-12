WAHOO – The seventh-ranked Bishop Neumann Cavalier boys basketball team notched a pair of wins last week over Columbus Scotus and Omaha Concordia.
The Cavaliers got a huge offensive performance from senior Teagan Ahrens leading to a 52-40 home win over conference rival Columbus Scotus.
Ahrens finished with a career-high 25 points against the Shamrocks.
The Cavaliers needed a big game from Ahrens because they shot just 32 percent from the field.
“Even though we had a tough night shooting the ball I was very pleased with how the boys continually battled the entire game on defense. Their will to find a way to win was outstanding,” said Bishop Neumann Coach Mike Weiss.
Senior Joe Fisher added 11 points and four rebounds for the Cavaliers.
Senior Taylen Pospisil led the Cavaliers on the boards with nine rebounds.
The Cavaliers outrebounded the Shamrocks 34-24 and forced 15 turnovers.
Neumann made it three wins in a row with a 67-37 home victory over the Mustangs of Omaha Concordia on Feb. 8.
Neumann outscored the Mustangs 44-19 over the final 16 minutes leading to the 30-point home victory.
“I was very proud of how the boys came ready to play. From the opening tip they had great intensity and it showed up by how active they were throughout the game causing 22 turnovers, winning the rebound battle by 11 and taking three charges,” added Weiss.
Ahrens led the Cavaliers with 18 points and four steals.
Senior Jarrett Kmiecik added a career-high 15 points and Fisher also finished with 15 points and pulled down five rebounds.
Pospisil again led the Cavaliers on the boards with eight.
The two wins moved the Cavaliers record to 13-4 on the year.
