COLUMBUS – The fifth-ranked Bishop Neumann football team improved to 5-0 with a come-from-behind 28-21 win over the Columbus Lakeview Vikings on Friday night in Columbus.
The Cavaliers pulled out the win when senior running back David Lilly scored on a 25-yard touchdown run with less than four minutes remaining, giving the Cavaliers the road victory.
Neumann trailed 7-0 after one quarter of play, but was able to even things up at seven early in the second quarter when Lilly scored on a 31-yard run. Junior kicker Boston Pentico added the extra point.
Neumann extended their lead to 14-7 when senior defender Jon Matulka took the ball away from a Lakeview ball carrier and scampered 40 yards for a touchdown. It was the third defensive touchdown of the season for the Cavaliers.
Two touchdown passes, one right before the end of the first half and one early in the third quarter allowed Lakeview to take a 21-14 lead.
Lilly scored on a 1-yarder late in the third quarter to tie the game and then broke free for the game-winner in the fourth quarter.
The Cavaliers were able to win despite not completing a pass.
The option game was successful due in large part to the play of senior quarterback Taylen Pospisil. Pospisil had his best game of the season, finishing with 134 yards rushing on 23 carries.
Lilly added 114 more and three scores on 15 carries. He has 623 yards and 15 touchdowns on the season.
Junior Spencer Wiese carried 10 times for 42 yards.
Lilly and senior John Klement finished in double-digit tackles with 16 and 11 respectively. Seniors Jarrett Kmiecik and Trey Miller added nine apiece.
Junior Dawson Sabtaka intercepted a pass, his second of the season.
Neumann will return home on Friday night to play host to the 4-1 Columbus Scotus Shamrocks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.