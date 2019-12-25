WAHOO – The Bishop Neumann Cavaliers finished their pre-Christmas portion of their schedule with a pair of wins over Aquinas Catholic and Council Bluffs St. Albert last week.
The Cavaliers opened the week with a 58-37 road win over Aquinas Catholic on Dec. 17.
The Cavaliers led 9-4 after eight minutes, but broke the game open by outscoring the Monarchs 20-5 in the second quarter.
Neumann was outscored 18-9 in the fourth quarter, but they were still able to win by 21 points.
“I really like the confidence the guys are gaining on the defensive end. This is allowing them to play with the effort and enthusiasm that is required to be a consistently tough defensive team,” said Bishop Neumann Coach Mike Weiss.
The Cavaliers got a big game from senior Teagan Ahrens. Ahrens finished with a career-high 18 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field and tied for the team lead with five steals.
Seniors David Lilly and Joe Fisher combined for 20 points, nine steals and five rebounds.
Neumann shot 52.4 percent from the field and made 9-of-12 from the free throw line.
The Cavaliers forced 23 turnovers and committed just 12 miscues of their own.
The Cavaliers returned home on Dec. 19 to play host to Council Bluffs St. Albert.
The Cavaliers turned in their best half of basketball over the opening 16 minutes and led 43-14 at halftime.
The second half featured a running clock and the Cavaliers were able to coast to a 66-27 win.
“Tonight marked the first time we had everyone healthy since the first game and it showed. I was very pleased with the defensive intensity the guys played with along with the enthusiasm they had for each other making plays throughout the game,” Weiss added.
Senior Taylen Pospisil led the Cavaliers with 15 points, while Ahrens added 13 points and six steals.
Fisher added 12 points, four rebounds and four steals.
Neumann shot 52.7 percent from the field and held St. Albert to just 29 percent shooting from the field.
The Cavaliers also outrebounded the visitors 28-21 and turned them over 21 times.
“The effort and intensity the boys have come to play with to start the season has allowed us to get off to a nice 4-1 start. If we can continue to duplicate this each and every game it will allow us to continue to improve as the season goes on,” Weiss added.
The Cavaliers improved to 4-1 with the home win over St. Albert.
