ARLINGTON – The Bishop Neumann volleyball team traveled to Lincoln for a triangular with conference teams Lincoln Lutheran and Archbishop Bergan on Sept. 24.
The Cavaliers were defeated by Lincoln Lutheran in straight sets 23-25 and 19-25.
The Cavaliers were limited to just 12 kills against Lincoln Lutheran. Senior Lindsey Thiele led Neumann with four kills. Emily Coufal came through with three more.
Sophomore Lauren Thiele and Lindsey Thiele combined to hand out nine assists.
Sophomore Kali Jurgensmeier led the Cavaliers in serve receive.
Neumann was able to bounce back with a straight set 25-21 and 25-20 win over Archbishop Bergan.
Coufal powered the Cavalier attack against the Knights and led the way with nine kills.
Senior McKayla Most added five more as did Kali Jurgensmeier.
Lauren Thiele handed out 17 set assists.
Kali Jurgensmeier and Coufal led the way with 10 digs apiece.
The Cavaliers returned to action on Saturday to take part in the annual Arlington Invitational.
Neumann breezed to straight set wins over Nebraska City and Omaha Roncalli to stretch their win streak to three matches.
Neumann defeated Nebraska City 25-14 and 25-22 behind a balanced offensive attack. Lindsey Thiele led the team with seven kills. Kali Jurgensmeier, Most and senior Katie Spicka combined for 16 more.
Lauren Thiele dished out
17 set assists.
Kali Jurgensmeier led the team with 10 digs and was instrumental in serve receive.
The Cavaliers made it two wins in a row on Saturday with a 25-22, 25-20 over Omaha Roncalli Catholic.
Lauren Thiele had a solid all-around game for the Cavaliers. She scored nine points from behind the service line, added seven digs and led the team with 10 set assists.
Lindsey Thiele, Spicka and Kali Jurgensmeier each finished with four kills to pace the team offensively.
The two tournament wins brought the Cavaliers record to 10-6 on the season.
