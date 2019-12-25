DAVID CITY – The Bishop Neumann girls basketball team fell to the Aquinas Catholic Monarchs 63-49 on the road on Dec. 14.
The Cavaliers scored a season-high 49 points, but also allowed a season high 63 to the Monarchs.
The Cavaliers trailed 14-8 after one quarter and 30-22 at the half.
Neumann trailed 53-42 going into the fourth quarter, but scored only seven points over the final eight minutes.
Neumann shot 29 percent from the field while the Monarchs were able to convert on 44 percent of their field goal attempts.
Neumann attempted 31 3-pointers and made six of them.
The Cavaliers were able to convert on 17-of-22 from the free throw line.
Neumann outrebounded Aquinas 36-26, but turned the ball over 21 times.
Senior Lindsey Thiele had her best game of the season, finishing with 24 points, 13 rebounds and three steals. She made 7-of-19 from the field and converted on 9-of-10 from the line.
Senior McKayla Most added five points and six rebounds.
Senior Faith Polacek came through with four points, seven rebounds and two steals.
Freshman point guard Bailey Maly added a career-high seven points.
The Cavaliers returned to the floor on Dec. 19 when they took to the road to do battle with Class B Norris.
Norris got off to a fast offensive start and led 32-20 at the half en route to a 61-42 home win over the Cavaliers.
The Cavaliers closed the gap to 48-39 going into the
fourth quarter, but were limited to just three points in the fourth quarter.
Norris shot 50 percent from the field and limited the Cavaliers to 31 percent shooting.
Norris made 12 3-pointers against the Cavaliers, while Neumann sank just five.
Both teams finished 11-of-15 from the free throw line.
Neumann outrebounded the Titans 27-20, but turned the ball over 24 times.
Lindsey Thiele finished with a career-high 27 points on 9-of-21 shooting from the field and shot 11-of-14 from the free throw line. She also pulled down a team-best eight rebounds.
Polacek added six points, three rebounds and two assists.
The loss dropped the Cavalier record to 0-5. The next action for Neumann will come in the annual holiday tournament beginning on Dec. 27.
