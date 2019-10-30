WAHOO – The sixth-ranked Bishop Neumann volleyball team notched a pair of wins over Columbus Lakeview and Omaha Concordia at a home triangular on Oct. 22.
The Cavaliers lost the first set to Columbus Lakeview 25-19 and trailed in the second set before rallying for a 25-18 win in set two. The third set went back-and-forth before the Cavaliers were able to close out the win 25-22.
Neumann controlled the match from behind the service line while finishing with a season-high 17 ace serves. Senior Lindsey Thiele led the team with six, while teammates Kali Jurgensmeier and Lauren Thiele came through with five more.
Kali Jurgensmeier and Lindsey Thiele led the Cavaliers in attacks with 10 and 9 respectively. Senior Emily Coufal added six more.
Sophomore Lauren Thiele handed out 20 set assists to the hitters along the front row.
Lindsey Thiele led Neumann in digs with nine. Kali Jurgensmeier and Coufal added seven apiece.
Neumann made it back-to-back wins on Tuesday night when they were able to dispatch of the Mustangs 25-18, 22-25 and 25-20.
Senior Tara Jurgensmeier scored 14 points from behind the service line to lead the Cavaliers.
Kali Jurgensmeier was a force offensively against the Mustangs and led the team with 18 kills. Coufal added eight more.
Lauren Thiele led the Cavaliers with 21 set assists.
Kali Jurgensmeier and Lauren Thiele combined to lead the way defensively with 13 and 10 digs defensively.
The Cavaliers returned to action on Thursday night when they made the trip to take on the previously top-ten ranked Malcolm Clippers.
Neumann made it seven wins in a row with a four set win over the Clippers on Thursday night.
Neumann lost the first set 22-25, but rallied to win the second set 27-25 and then cruised to wins in sets three and four by scores of 25-17 and 25-20.
Neumann came through with 11 ace serves against Malcolm and they were led by Kali Jurgensmeier, Tara Jurgensmeier and Lindsey Thiele with three apiece.
Kali Jurgensmeier and Lindsey Thiele were dominant at the net all night against the Clippers.
The Neumann duo combined for 30 of the teams’ 46 kills.
Senior Katie Spicka led the Cavaliers with five blocks at the net while Kali Jurgensmeier and Lindsey Thiele came through with four more.
Sophomore setter Lauren Thiele handed out 32 set assists.
Senior McKayla Most and Kali Jurgensmeier led the Cavs in serve receive.
Lindsey Thiele led Neumann with 15 digs.
The win over the Clippers improved the Cavalier record to 22-9 on the season.
The Cavaliers began postseason play on Monday night in Wahoo. The Cavaliers played Aquinas Catholic in the opening round. Photos and game summaries will appear in next week’s Wahoo Newspaper.
