WAHOO – The eighth-ranked Bishop Neumann Cavaliers played in a pair of defensive grinders last week against Ashland-Greenwood and Lincoln Christian to finish up the regular season.
The Cavaliers scored a total of 34 points in both games, winning one and losing the other.
The Cavaliers downed the Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays 34-32 at home on Feb. 18.
The Cavaliers appeared in control at halftime, leading 22-13, but poor free throw shooting and turnovers in the second half, kept AGHS in the game.
The Cavaliers turned the ball over 16 times (11 in the second half) and made just 6-of-18 from the free throw line (six misses in the fourth quarter).
“I was very pleased with our overall effort tonight against a very good C-1 top 10 Ashland team. We were very fortunate to get the win as I am sure they didn’t shoot it how they would have liked to and their defense was very tough on us throughout the game, especially in the second half,” said Bishop Neumann Coach Mike Weiss
Senior Teagan Ahrens bailed out the Cavalier offense by hitting three big jumpers in the fourth quarter. He finished with 15 points to lead the home team.
Seniors Joe Fisher, Jarrett Kmiecik and Trey Miller combined to pull down 16 rebounds.
The offensive struggles continued for the Cavaliers in their next game at home against the Lincoln Christian Crusaders on Friday night.
Neumann shot a season worst 22 percent from the field, resulting in a 38-34 setback at the hands of the fifth-ranked Crusaders.
“To shoot 22 percent and keep the game close enough to have a chance at the end shows just how tough the boys played defense the entire night versus a top five C-1 team,” said Weiss.
Ahrens had another big game for the Cavaliers, leading the way with 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the floor.
Fisher and Kmiecik combined to pull down 17 rebounds.
The Cavaliers played the Arlington Eagles in the opening round of sub-district play on Tuesday. Results will appear in next week’s Wahoo Newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.