WAHOO – The Bishop Neumann football team saw their chances of hosting a first round Class C-1 playoff game evaporate into the cold air on Friday night at Wayne Reeves Field.
The Cavaliers squandered a 10-0 third quarter lead and was defeated by an improved Wayne Blue Devil squad by a score of 14-10. The loss dropped the Cavaliers to 6-3 on the season while the Devils improved to 7-2.
Both teams qualified for the Class C-1 playoffs and as for the Cavaliers they will play
on the road for a second consecutive season to open the postseason.
The Cavaliers are the 10-seed and will play the seven-seeded Columbus Scotus Shamrocks on Friday at Memorial Field at Pawnee Park in Columbus at 7 p.m.
It will be a rematch for the two squads who played an epic contest back on Oct. 4, a game won by the visiting Shamrocks 34-33.
The game was an offensive shootout featuring nearly 900 total yards and 67 total points.
The 34 points were the most given up by the Cavaliers this season.
Neumann enters Friday’s
playoff game with a defense that has given up just 15 points a game and less than 245 total yards per contest.
The offense has accounted for 271 total points through nine games (30.1 points per contest).
Most of the Cavaliers damage offensively comes on the strength of triple option rush offense.
Neumann has rushed for 2,158 yards and 30 touchdowns on 368 carries.
Senior running back David Lilly has put together an All-State type season, rushing for 1,130 yards and 22 touchdowns at a 7.6 yards per rush clip.
Senior quarterback Taylen Pospisil has added 443 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 111 carries. Pospisil has thrown for 387 yards through the air to go along with four touchdowns and three interceptions.
Lilly leads the Cavalier defense with 113 tackles and has also returned an interception 30 yards for a score.
Senior linebackers Trey Miller and Jarrett Kmiecik enter the playoffs with 61 tackles apiece.
Defensive lineman Jon Matulka has 43 tackles and leads the team with 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.
Junior cornerback Dawson Sabatka has 28 tackles and leads the Cavaliers with four interceptions.
