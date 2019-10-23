UTICA – The eighth-ranked Bishop Neumann volleyball team has been busy as they get ready for their postseason push.
The Cavaliers finished 1-2 in the final day of the Centennial Conference Tournament at Aquinas Catholic High School in David City on Oct. 12.
The Cavaliers defeated Columbus Scotus 25-20, 25-21 in their first match on Saturday morning.
The Cavaliers were led offensively by sophomore Kali Jurgensmeier and senior Lindsey Thiele who finished with 10 and six kills apiece.
Thiele also led the team with four blocks defensively.
Kali Jurgensmeier and sophomore Lauren Thiele led the Cavaliers with 10 digs apiece.
Lauren Thiele handed out 14 set assists for the Cavaliers.
The next two matches for the Cavaliers on Saturday came against two of the top teams in Class C-2.
Grand Island Central Catholic defeated the Cavaliers in straight sets 25-20 and 25-14.
A strong Crusader block kept the Cavalier attack silent the entire match. Lindsey Thiele led the Cavaliers offensively with seven kills. Teammates Kali Jurgensmeier and Emily Coufal led added five apiece.
Lauren Thiele finished with 15 set assists.
The final match of the day on Saturday was for third place and it came against Hastings St. Cecilia.
The Bluehawks controlled both sets against the Cavaliers winning 25-15, 25-15.
Kali Jurgensmeier and Lindsey Thiele combined for 11 of the teams’ 17 kills against HSC.
Lauren Thiele finished with 11 set assists.
Senior Katie Spicka, Kali Jurgensmeier and Coufal combined to come up with 23 digs defensively.
The Cavaliers returned to regular season action on Oct. 15 when they traveled to Norfolk to do battle with an improved Norfolk Catholic Knights ball club.
The Cavalier losing streak reached three matches after the Knights were able to secure a 25-15, 26-24, 25-14 victory.
Neumann was unable to get anything going in the service game and finished with just two ace serves.
Kali Jurgensmeier had a strong offensive game finishing with a team-best 14 kills. Coufal added nine more against the Knights.
Coufal led the Cavaliers with 19 digs and it was Kali Jurgensmeier and sophomore Cassidy Most leading the way in serve receive.
Neumann looked to get back on track Oct. 17 when they welcomed conference foe Columbus Scotus to town.
The two-plus hour match ended in dramatic fashion for the home team. The Cavaliers beat the Shamrocks in five sets 25-23, 22-25, 21-25, 25-17 and 15-9.
The home win over their conference rival provided the Cavaliers with momentum on Saturday when they traveled to Utica for the annual Centennial Tournament.
The Cavaliers rolled to three straight wins to claim the tournament championship.
The day started with a 25-18, 25-17 victory over Wilber-Clatonia.
Kali Jurgensmeier and freshman Erin Raabe led the Cavaliers from behind the service line.
Kali Jurgensmeier and Coufal led the Cavaliers in attacks with nine and seven respectively.
Lauren and Lindsey Thiele combined to hand out 23 set assists.
Coufal led the team with six digs defensively.
The win vaulted the Cavaliers into the tournament semifinals where they squared off against the Sutton.
The Cavaliers survived set one, winning 25-22 and then cruised in set two 25-12.
Kali Jurgensmeier and Lindsey Thiele combined for seven ace serves and helped control the match for Neumann behind the line.
Kali Jurgensmeier led the Cavalier offensive attack with eight kills.
Spicka led the Cav defense at the net with five blocks.
Lauren Thiele handed out 11 set assists.
Kali Jurgensmeier (8) and sophomore Cassidy Most (6) led the Cavaliers in digs.
Neumann dealt host Centennial a 25-22, 25-18 loss in the championship match-up.
Lindsey Thiele and Coufal combined for 10 kills to lead the way offensively.
Lauren Thiele handed out 12 assists and she also tied with Raabe for the team lead in digs with six.
The three wins at the Centennial tournament improved the Cavaliers record to 19-9 on the year.
