WAVERLY – The seventh-ranked Bishop Neumann boys basketball team notched a pair of wins over Arlington and Ashland-Greenwood in sub-district play at Waverly High School last week.
The two wins moved the Cavalier record to 18-5 on the season, the win over the Bluejays was the eighth win in the last nine games for the Cavaliers.
The Cavaliers opened sub-district play with a dominating 72-44 victory over the Arlington Eagles on Feb. 25.
Neumann led 14-1 after one quarter and increased their lead to 33-15 at the half.
“The guys did a great job adjusting to the various defenses that were thrown at them throughout the game which was a big key to getting the win tonight. I was very happy with our overall effort and focus as it is never easy advancing in the post season as every team has a fresh start,” said Bishop Neumann Coach Mike Weiss.
The 72 points were a season-high for the Cavaliers.
Senior Joe Fisher poured in a team-best 21 points and added five rebounds and four assists.
Senior Taylen Pospisil also finished in double-figures with 10 points with six of the points coming at the free throw line.
Senior Trey Miller filled up the stat sheet with eight points, six rebounds and six assists.
Neumann shot 57 percent from the field and sank 19-of-25 from the free throw line.
The Cavaliers outrebounded the Eagles 23-18 and forced 23 Arlington turnovers.
The win over the Eagles put the Cavaliers into the sub-district championship game against the Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays on Feb. 27.
The game came down to the fourth quarter when the Cavaliers were able to outscore the Jays 15-3 on their way to recording the 52-43 victory.
The Cavaliers trailed 40-37 going into the fourth quarter, but were able to swarm the Jays in the fourth quarter defensively, limiting them to 1-of-9 shooting from the floor.
“Ashland is a very tough and physical team to play against and to find a way to beat them twice in 10 days is a nice accomplishment for the boys,” said Weiss.
Pospisil finished with a season-high 19 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field and 8-of-9 shooting from the charity stripe.
Fisher and Teagan Ahrens combined for 26 points against the Jays. Ahrens hit some key shots in the fourth quarter to help the Cavaliers rally.
Neumann shot 61 percent from the field and converted on 13-of-17 from the free throw line.
Neumann forced the Jays into 17 turnovers.
Neumann played in the Class C1-8 district championship game against Kearney Catholic on Monday night. Results will appear in next week’s’ newspaper.
