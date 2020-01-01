WAHOO – The seventh-ranked Bishop Neumann Cavaliers put together two quality performances on back-to-back days of the annual Holiday Tournament held at Bishop Neumann High School on Dec. 27-28.
The Cavaliers opened the tournament with a 56-34 win over the Class B Seward Bluejays on Friday afternoon.
The Cavalier defensive pressure forced the Jays into 27 miscues and Neumann was able to turn those mistakes into points scoring 18 points in transition.
“Playing right away after the five-day moratorium I was very pleased with our defensive effort and overall focus. This really helped give Seward problems offensively,” said Bishop Neumann Coach Mike Weiss.
Four different players scored in double-figures for the home team, including senior Joe Fisher who finished with 14 points and also led the team on the boards with eight.
Seniors David Lilly (11), Jarrett Kmiecik (10) and Teagan Ahrens (10) also finished in double-figures for Neumann.
Senior Taylen Pospisil led Neumann with six steals and six assists.
The Cavaliers shot 55 percent from the field and converted on 9-of-12 from the free throw line.
The win over Seward put the Cavaliers into the tournament championship game against the Lexington Minutemen on Saturday night.
It was the Cavalier defensive pressure and a huge fourth quarter from Pospisil that proved to be the difference in the Cavaliers 55-46 championship game victory.
Neumann limited Lexington to just 43 percent shooting and forced the visitors into 22 turnovers.
Pospisil scored 11 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter and hit three critical 3-point baskets in the final eight minutes leading to the sixth win of the season for the Cavaliers.
Fisher had another strong game for the Cavaliers finishing with 20 points on 9-of-12 shooting while adding seven rebounds.
Ahrens added 12 points, which included an exclamation transition dunk with less than a minute remaining.
“This was a great win for the boys. Lexington is definitely a top 10 Class B team with great guard play and physical post players. The boys did a tremendous job of being patient on offense, taking care of the ball and playing tough intense defense throughout the entire game,” Weiss added.
