MALCOLM – The Bishop Neumann Cavaliers improbable postseason run came to an end against Centennial in the Class C2-6 sub-district final on Feb. 20 at Malcolm High School.
Prior to playing the Broncos, the Cavaliers notched wins over Shelby-Rising City and Cross County in Malcolm, starting with a big 48-32 win over the Huskies on Feb. 17.
Neumann broke the game open by outscoring the Huskies 22-8 in the second quarter, resulting in a 30-15 lead at the half for the Cavs.
Neumann was able to maintain their lead throughout the second half and cruised to the 16-point victory.
Neumann owned a 32-20 advantage on the boards and came away with 13 steals defensively.
Sophomore Lauren Thiele sank five 3-pointers and led Neumann with 15 points and added six rebounds.
Senior Faith Polacek also finished in double-figures with 10.
Freshman Kinslee Bosak and Logan Sylliaasen combined for 12 points and senior Lily Spangler scored five points and dished out a team-best five assists.
The Cavaliers kept the good vibes going 24 hours later as they were able to notch a 43-35 upset win over 20-game winner Cross County in sub-district semifinal play.
The Cavaliers took control in the first quarter and led 10-8 after eight minutes. Cross County rallied and trailed just 14-12 going into halftime.
Neumann led by as many as 10 points in the second half and then held on for the eight point win.
Neumann shot 45 percent from the field, but struggled at the line, missing on 18 of their 30 attempts.
The Cavaliers also forced 18 turnovers.
Thiele poured in 15 points and pulled down a team best 10 rebounds.
Bosak and Spangler each scored seven points apiece. Spangler added four rebounds and four assists.
The win over the Cougars put the Cavaliers into sub-district final against the Centennial Broncos on Feb. 20.
The Cavaliers were held to a season-low 21 points and were defeated 32-21 by the Broncos.
Despite scoring just 21 points the Cavaliers remained in the game by playing tenacious defense.
Neumann trailed just 20-15 going into the fourth quarter.
Neumann shot 6-of-32 from the field and converted on 7-of-13 from the foul line.
The Cavaliers outrebounded the Cougars 28-19, but turned the ball over 18 times.
Bosak led the Cavaliers with six points.
Thiele led Neumann with nine rebounds.
Senior McKayla Most added five points against the Broncos.
The loss to the Broncos ended the Cavalier campaign with a record of 5-18.
