OMAHA – The ninth-ranked Bishop Neumann boys basketball team improved to 10-3 on the season with a pair of wins over Lincoln Lutheran and Harlan, Iowa on back-to-back days.
The Cavaliers played for the first time in two weeks when they welcomed Lincoln Lutheran to town for a conference battle on Jan. 24. The Cavaliers won a defensive struggle by a score of 48-37.
“With our last game being two weeks ago I was very pleased with how the boys had themselves focused and ready to play. This really helped us get off to a good start, which lead us to being patient on offense and competing hard throughout the game,” said Bishop Neumann Coach Mike Weiss.
The Cavaliers limited the Warriors to just 14 points in the first half and took a seven-point lead into the locker room.
Points were hard to come by with both teams implementing an aggressive 1-3-1 zone defense.
Neumann shot 54 percent from the field and limited Lutheran to a 33 percent field goal percentage.
Neumann also forced 17 turnovers.
Senior Joe Fisher had an efficient offensive game, making 8-of-9 from the field, leading to a team-high 17 points.
Seniors Taylen Pospisil and Teagan Ahrens combined for 17 points against the Warriors.
Senior Trey Miller added six points and led the team with four assists.
Senior Jarrett Kmiecik led the team with five rebounds.
Less than 12 hours later the Cavaliers found themselves on a bus headed to Omaha for a contest against Harlan, Iowa.
Neumann came out ready to play and dominated their foe from across the river the entire first half, taking a 33-18 lead on their way to posting a 65-40 win.
Senior David Lilly got the Cavaliers off to a great starting scoring 10 of his 16 points in the opening quarter.
Ahrens led the Cavaliers with 19 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the field. He also sank 6-of-8 from the line. He led the Cavaliers with eight rebounds.
Pospisil played well finishing with 11 points and a career-high nine assists.
