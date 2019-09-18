FORT CALHOUN – The fifth-ranked Bishop Neumann Cavalier football team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 42-13 road win over Fort Calhoun on Friday night.
The Cavaliers led just 14-6 after two quarters, but outscored the Pioneers 28-7 over the final 24 minutes.
Neumann controlled the line of scrimmage the entire night.
The Cavaliers rushed for 308 yards on just 39 carries (7.9 yards per carry).
Senior fullback David Lilly scored three more touchdowns (two in the first half) and rushed for a team-best 172 yards on 23 carries. Lilly has rushed for 375 yards and nine touchdowns on 58 carries this season.
He had touchdown runs of 63 and 12 yards in the first half, while helping Neumann build a 14-6 lead.
The Cavalier passing game got the team on the board early in the third quarter. Senior Jarrett Kmiecik hauled in a 35-yard scoring pass from senior Taylen Pospisil to stretch the lead to 21-6. Junior kicker Boston Pentico added the extra point.
Lilly made it 28-6 when he took it in from two-yards out late in the third quarter.
A 13-yard touchdown run from Pospisil and an 80-yard run from backup quarterback Kolten Cada put the Cavaliers up 42-6 before reserves finished up late in the game.
Pospisil threw the ball just six times completing three for 60 yards and a score.
Lilly led the Cav defense with 20 tackles.
Senior John Klement added seven stops.
Junior cornerback Dawson Sabatka recorded an interception, the team’s only forced turnover.
Sophomore Sam Vrana added a sack for the Cavaliers.
The Pioneers passed for 149 yards and were limited to just 98 yards on 30 carries.
Neumann will return home on Friday for a Homecoming contest against Lincoln Christian. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
