WAHOO – The Bishop Neumann boy’s basketball team split a pair of games on the hardwood last week.
The week started for Coach Mike Weiss and the Cavaliers with a difficult road match up against Class B Elkhorn Mount Michael on Dec. 10.
Mount Michael was able to build an early lead and then hold on for a 42-38 win at home.
The Cavaliers played tremendous defense and outrebounded the Knights, but turned the ball over 20 times and shot just 34 percent from the field.
“Playing at Mt Michael is never an easy task. Tonight I was proud of the way the boys battled hard throughout the entire game and gave themselves a chance to win it at the end,” said Bishop Neumann Coach Mike Weiss.
Senior Joe Fisher led the Cavaliers in scoring with 16 points and also pulled down seven rebounds.
Senior David Lilly played well for the Cavaliers finishing with nine points and led the team with eight rebounds.
“Their pressure defense caused us a lot of problems on offense but despite that the boys are competing very well in different phases of the game which we can build on to get better as the season goes on,” Weiss added.
After a couple days off from competition, the Cavaliers returned to the floor for a game against the Norfolk Catholic Knights on Dec. 13 at Bishop Neumann High School.
Neumann led 30-9 at the half and went on to cruise to a 61-33 home win over the Knights.
The Neumann defense was the story, limiting the Knights to just 21 percent shooting from the field, including 4-of-31 from behind the 3-point line.
The Cavaliers also outrebounded the Knights 41-27.
“We were battling some injuries and illness, so this was a good bounce back win for the boys. Despite having too many turnovers I thought the boys handled themselves well throughout the game against the Knights full court pressure,” Weiss added.
Neumann turned the ball over 22 times, their second game in a row with at least 20 miscues.
Fisher played well, finishing with a game-high 18 points and a team-best nine rebounds.
Senior Taylen Pospisil added a season-best 17 points to go along with five rebounds and four assists.
Lilly sank three 3-pointers while adding 12 points to go along with eight rebounds.
The win moved the Cavalier record to 2-1 on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.