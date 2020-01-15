CEDAR BLUFFS – It was a night to forget for the Cedar Bluffs boys basketball team on Jan. 7 in Mead.
The Wildcats made just three field goals and turned the ball over 21 times in a 52-11 road loss at the hands of the ranked Raiders.
And to make matters worse, the Wildcats lost leading scorer Ethan Schutt for the game in the second quarter with an ankle injury.
Junior Brody Ptomey led the Wildcats with five points.
“Mead is obviously a very talented team who executes offensively and defensively at a high level. We had to be close to perfect in order to get good looks and too often we were not tonight. Defensively we knew we had to expect long possessions and we did a decent job early on in the half court, but as the possessions and game wore on we made more and more mistakes that they punished us for,” said Cedar Bluffs Coach Clay Shepard.
The Wildcats returned home to play host to the Lewiston Tigers on Jan. 10.
The Wildcats led at the half, before dropping a 56-39 decision at the hands of the Tigers.
Twenty-eight turnovers (17 in second half) cost the Wildcats a chance at their second win.
Schutt returned and led the Wildcats with 12 points and seven rebounds.
Senior Grant Pleskac added seven points, four rebounds and three assists.
Senior Chris Vasquez added seven points and three rebounds.
“The first half was the best half of basketball this ball club has put together so far this season. Gabe Anaya did a really good job on a very talented offensive player until he got in foul trouble and our team defense behind him was engaged and energetic which makes us look solid on that end,” said Shepard.
The losses dropped the Wildcat record to 1-10.
